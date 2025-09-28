/Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati arrested in sexual harassment case, sent to 5-day police custody

A Delhi court on Sunday sent self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati, accused of sexual harassment, to five days' police custody for interrogation after the order was passed by Duty Magistrate Ravi. The 62-year-old Chaitanyananda was arrested from a hotel in Agra on Sunday morning, in charge of sexually harassing 17 women students at a private institute. Later, he was produced before the judge at 3.40 pm.

During the hearing, prosecutors argued that Saraswati had molested several women and demanded sexual favours, adding that victim statements substantiated the charges. "He had given them threats. Cameras were installed to monitor their movement – some were installed in bathrooms. Around 16 girls have complained. Several other allegations need to be verified," the prosecution alleged, news agency PTI reported.

Counsel opposes custodial interrogation

The counsel opposed the request for custodial interrogation, arguing that all 16–20 women had already given their statements. "You have already taken my phones, one iPad, and my luggage. I am diabetic, having anxiety issues, whose monk's robes have been taken away. I am not allowed to wear my robes. You want police custody only to harass me. In case you feel there is any threat, that can be countered by taking me in judicial custody," the counsel pleaded.

The complainant's counsel maintained that police custody was required to confront the accused with the victim's testimonies, as well as digital and other pieces of evidence. The defence counsel retorted that the prosecution was using "hollow words."

The complainant's advocate said, "One witness has categorically stated that she would be picked up if she dared to complain. Investigation, which is at a nascent stage, runs the risk of being tampered with. Another FIR has been registered for the offence of cheating, where the accused's anticipatory bail has been rejected."

The advocate further continued, "This is the first time he has joined the investigation in two months. The accused is not cooperating with the investigation. He has not given his passwords for his iPad and iCloud. Mere seizure is not enough."

The defence counsel stated that the conduct of his client had nothing to do with the plea seeking police custody. "They have data from around 40 CCTV cameras. They have to show a requirement for police custody," he said, news agency PTI reported.

Police have also confiscated Rs 8 crore of Saraswati parked in multiple bank accounts and fixed deposits .