Why do cases of asthma rise during winter season? Who is at higher risk?

Winter season has arrived and with it, multiple health issues are also appearing. Colds, flu and other respiratory illnesses dominate in the cold season, and a majority of people also struggle with asthma flare-ups.

WION spoke to experts to understand the main reason behind the rising cases of Asthma during the winter season and also understand who is at higher risk.

Dr Vikram Jaggi (MD, DNB), who is a founder and director of Asthma Chest Allergy Centre in Delhi and Gurgaon weighed in on the same. He said that ranging from mould, dampness and dust mites to exposure to chest infections as well as cold and flu viruses, winter comes with quite a few asthma triggers, with cold air itself being a common trigger.

He said that in some cases, cold air leads to the production of histamine in the airways which can "instigate allergy-related irritations causing symptoms in asthmatics to worsen".

Dr Jaggi also mentioned that the issue, in fact, can also lead to an attack and newer cases of weather-induced asthma. He stated that cold and flu viruses run rampant during winter, and most people may just seem like a passing malady — for asthmatics it could "result in that infection developing into pneumonia".

Who is at higher risk?

Dr Jaggi noted that children and the elderly are perhaps the most vulnerable during this time of year. Children are more susceptible to common colds and infections during this time of year, while any exacerbated symptoms in older asthmatics lead to an aggravated condition. Dr Jaggi urged the two mentioned groups to be careful during the winter season and if they are asthmatics, they should pay special attention.

Dr (Brig) Ashok K Rajput (Retd), from the department of pulmonology at the CK Birla Hospital (R) in Delhi, also registered what Dr Jaggi said. Dr Rajput stated that kids and older people are more at risk, especially those having underlying obstructive airway disease of in fact any chronic respiratory illness.

"Smog and fog add fuel to the fire," said Dr Rajput, further adding that airway mucus thickens, increasing the chance of getting respiratory infections like the common cold or flu. These infections lead to exacerbations and trigger asthma symptoms.

Pointing out the air pollution, Dr Rajput said that smoking, pollution due to wood burning, campfires etc all make air quality poor and worsen asthma symptoms.

Dr Puneet Khanna, the HOD pulmonology department at the HCMCT Manipal Hospital in Dwarka highlighted how air pollution is leading to respiratory issues.

Dr Khanna said that an Air Quality Index (AQI) in the range of 50 to 100 leads to increased inflammatory response and difficulty in breathing for patients sensitive to respiratory diseases. An AQI of above 300 poses problems for healthy people as well.

Air pollution has a massive impact on the health of people. it is a known fact that the combined effects of outdoor and household air pollution cause millions of premature deaths every year resulting from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections. Dr Khanna stated that "from smoke inside the home to smog hanging over cities, air pollution is a major threat to health and climate".

'Avoid early morning outdoor walks'

Dr Rajput suggested that early morning outdoor walks and exercises are not good for asthmatics and should be avoided. Dr Khanna also urged that early morning walks are not advisable as pollution levels are highest in the morning, and merely walking could result in health complications due to the high concentration of particulate matter.

A word to parents

Dr Jaggi said that parents should keep a close eye on their children to understand their triggers and communicate them to their doctor. "Since asthma tends to worsen with age, the elderly should be careful and adhere to inhalation therapy as prescribed by their doctor," Dr Jaggi said.

He also said that taking the mentioned precautionary measure may help them reduce unexpected triggers and control their symptoms over time, both during and after winters.

He also noted that both groups should have an action plan in place in consultation with their doctor, an inhaler as per their doctor’s recommendation.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE