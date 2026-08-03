How often should you practise yoga to see results?

Whether you are looking to improve your flexibility for an upcoming hiking trip or simply want to manage daily stress, yoga is an excellent tool. However, many practitioners wonder exactly how often they need to unroll their mats to experience these physical and mental benefits. Research provides factual guidelines on the ideal frequency and duration for your yoga routine.

The ideal weekly frequency for general health

If you are a beginner, consistency is far more important than extreme intensity. For general physical fitness, flexibility, and autonomic regulation, research suggests that practising two to three times a week is sufficient if your main goal is fitness. You can also alternate these yoga sessions with a cardio workout, such as running or swimming.

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According to the Mayo Clinic, a healthy adult should aim for around 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise a week.

Short daily sessions for mobility and stress

You do not always need a full hour to see results. Recent studies highlight the profound benefits of short, consistent daily practices. Engaging in 20 minutes of yoga every day can significantly reduce stress and anxiety, bringing a calming feeling to your day. You don't have to complete an hour-long vinyasa flow to feel the effects; simply popping into a class, putting on a video, or going through a few sun salutations can be beneficial. If you want to use yoga for relaxation, it's suggested to practice every day for at least 20 minutes.

Intensified practice for therapeutic goals

For those managing specific issues like chronic back pain, structured yoga programs can offer significant relief. In a study evaluating the effectiveness of virtual live-streamed yoga for adults with chronic low back pain, participants receiving 12 weeks of classes experienced improvements that were maintained at 24 weeks. The study found that at 12 and 24 weeks, the yoga group reported significantly less use of analgesic medication during the past week compared to the wait-list group. Additionally, participants in the yoga group showed greater improvements in sleep quality.