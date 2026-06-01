/Euphoria officially signs off after season 3, HBO confirms

Psychological drama Euphoria season 3 aired its final episode and its already creating buzz for its characters facing challenges in life after completing their school life. The show's creator Sam Levinson announced that the third part of series will serve as the final season in the popular franchise.
Euphoria ends with season 3, confirmed by HBO
Sam Levinson, the series' creator, writer and director, made the announcement of New York Times'.
music podcast, Popcast, about Euphoria season 3 being the final season. In addition, HBO also confirmed Levinson's announcement, as per the report of Variety.
The same report suggests that Zendaya, the lead of the show, had said in the interviews several times that she believed the show was ending after season 3.
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Why was Euphoria season 3 delayed?
Euphoria season 3 was delayed several times. The series was originally targeted to premiere in 2024. The main reason was due to production suffering a lengthy pause to allow creator Sam Levinson to rewrite scripts and incorporate a time jump. In addition, this situation also led the main cast, including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi, to pursue other opportunities.
The production also suffered major setbacks following the tragic deaths of actor Angus Cloud (who played Fez) and producer Kevin Turren. Moreover, COVID and the writers' and actors' strikes in 2023 significantly pushed back the writing and filming schedules.
Also Read: 'It’s called… acting': Sydney Sweeney shares BOLD BTS photos amid Euphoria backlash | See pics
Criticism faced by show Euphoria
Ever since Euphoria was first aired in 2019 followed by second season in 2022, it has received widespread critical acclaim and won numerous awards, most notably earning Zendaya two Emmys for Outstanding Lead actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rue.
However, with premiere of season 3, Euphoria became one of the most critically discussed series. It has generated extensive controversy since its deception due to its graphic depictions of teen drug abuse, excessive nudity and on-set drama.
Also Read: Euphoria 3 trailer X review: Psychological drama garners mixed reaction, Netizens say 'looks unrecognisable...'
In the season 3, Sydney Sweeney’s character, Cassie, takes on an OnlyFans career in an effort to pay for her wedding. Viewers and sex workers strongly criticized the storyline for its gratuitous and uncomfortable fetish scenes, specifically those where Cassie is seen dressed as a baby or a dog. While, the anti-drug organization D.A.R.E. and the Parents Television Council publicly slammed the series. They accused the show of overtly marketing graphic content to teens and glorifying drug abuse through Rue (Zendaya). The show's heavy reliance on nudity, especially involving underage-coded characters and guest stars who reportedly felt pressured on set, has been a major ongoing point of criticism.