/Euphoria officially signs off after season 3, HBO confirms

Psychological drama Euphoria season 3 aired its final episode and its already creating buzz for its characters facing challenges in life after completing their school life. The show's creator Sam Levinson announced that the third part of series will serve as the final season in the popular franchise.

Euphoria ends with season 3, confirmed by HBO

Sam Levinson, the series' creator, writer and director, made the announcement of New York Times'.

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music podcast, Popcast, about Euphoria season 3 being the final season. In addition, HBO also confirmed Levinson's announcement, as per the report of Variety.

Also Read: Euphoria season 3 pays tribute to Angus Cloud as Sam Levinson reflects on his legacy

The same report suggests that Zendaya, the lead of the show, had said in the interviews several times that she believed the show was ending after season 3.

Why was Euphoria season 3 delayed?

Euphoria season 3 was delayed several times. The series was originally targeted to premiere in 2024. The main reason was due to production suffering a lengthy pause to allow creator Sam Levinson to rewrite scripts and incorporate a time jump. In addition, this situation also led the main cast, including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi, to pursue other opportunities.

The production also suffered major setbacks following the tragic deaths of actor Angus Cloud (who played Fez) and producer Kevin Turren. Moreover, COVID and the writers' and actors' strikes in 2023 significantly pushed back the writing and filming schedules.

Criticism faced by show Euphoria

Ever since Euphoria was first aired in 2019 followed by second season in 2022, it has received widespread critical acclaim and won numerous awards, most notably earning Zendaya two Emmys for Outstanding Lead actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rue.

However, with premiere of season 3, Euphoria became one of the most critically discussed series. It has generated extensive controversy since its deception due to its graphic depictions of teen drug abuse, excessive nudity and on-set drama.