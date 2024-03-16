Ronaldo's penalty in win against Al-Ahli keeps Al-Nassr alive in Saudi league's title race
Ronaldo had a great goal early on ruled out for offside after he rounded the keeper and slotted home from a very tight angle.
Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's 68th minute penalty was enough to give Al Nassr a vital 1-0 away win at Al-Ahli on Friday (March 15) as they try to stay in the league title race behind runaway leaders Al-Hilal.
Al-Ahli also had a goal chalked off early in the second half for another offside call, this time a much tighter call to wipe out Roberto Firmino's effort.
But the match was decided midway through the second half after sloppy play by Al-Ahli's right back allowed Al-Nassr to take possession and midfielder Sami Al-Najei was tripped by Roger Ibanez.
Ronaldo slotted home the penalty to score his 23rd league goal of the season and extend his lead at the top of the scorer's charts.