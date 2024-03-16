Ronaldo's penalty in win against Al-Ahli keeps Al-Nassr alive in Saudi league's title race

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's 68th minute penalty was enough to give Al Nassr a vital 1-0 away win at Al-Ahli on Friday (March 15) as they try to stay in the league title race behind runaway leaders Al-Hilal.

Ronaldo had a great goal early on ruled out for offside after he rounded the keeper and slotted home from a very tight angle.

Al-Ahli also had a goal chalked off early in the second half for another offside call, this time a much tighter call to wipe out Roberto Firmino's effort.

But the match was decided midway through the second half after sloppy play by Al-Ahli's right back allowed Al-Nassr to take possession and midfielder Sami Al-Najei was tripped by Roger Ibanez.