Carabao Cup: Virgil van Dijk's extra-time goal lifts Liverpool to glory against Chelsea

Virgil van Dijk's 118th minute goal against Chelsea in the fag end of extra time propelled a injury-forced second string Liverpool to Carabao Cup (EFL Cup) glory on Sunday (Feb 25) at Wembley Stadium in London. Van Dijk's goal remained the only one to be scored as Liverpool won trophy for the record 10th time by 1-0.

With the win, the Reds continue to be on the course for a rare quadruple under outgoing manager Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool currently lead the English Premier League (PL) points table with 60 points in 26 games and have a places in last 16 of both FA Cup and Europa League.

The young Reds even seemed to a break the deadlock when van Dijk scored a header in 62nd minute, however, only for VAR to disallow it.

Liverpool skipper Van Dijk, who led a young side to victory with his header in last couple of minutes of regulation extra time, said: "It means so much. All the young boys on the pitch in extra-time… it’s incredible, I’m so proud of the team. It was an intense game, for both sides. It’s amazing: first trophy as Liverpool captain. It’s all for the fans, so let’s enjoy it."

"We never take these things for granted. We’re very blessed. We could have lost today we didn’t – we did the job. I’m so proud to be part of this club, and especially proud of the boys," he added.

The game remained tight through the regulation time and extra time with possession being in Liverpool's favour by 53-47. Chelsea will feel a bit unlucky, having made nine out of 10 shots on target but not one hit the net.