For those who travel primarily to observe nature, few places rival Madagascar. Situated off the southeastern coast of Africa in the Indian Ocean, it is the fourth-largest island globally. Having separated from the Indian subcontinent around 88 million years ago, its extreme geographic isolation has allowed nature to evolve in a completely unique way. It is widely considered a global hotspot for biodiversity, making it the ultimate trip for any wildlife enthusiast.

Exceptional levels of endemic species

Madagascar is renowned for its distinct ecology. The statistics regarding its wildlife are remarkable. According to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), approximately 92 per cent of its mammals, 95 per cent of its reptiles, and 89 per cent of its plant life exist nowhere else on the planet. The island is famously home to numerous lemur species, ranging from the tiny Madame Berthe’s mouse lemur, which weighs an average of just 30.6 grammes, to the larger indri, which can weigh up to 9 kilogrammes. You will not find mainland African animals like lions or elephants here; instead, you will encounter a completely different evolutionary path.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Diverse and contrasting ecosystems

The island covers approximately 587,000 square kilometres and features a vast array of contrasting environments that can be divided into five main geographical regions. The geography dictates the wildlife you will see. The country features lush green forests, dry deserts, plateaus, cascading mountains, and tropical beaches. The coastal waters are also rich, home to endemic invertebrates, insects, and fish.

A unique conservation experience

While the wildlife is spectacular, exploring it requires an appreciation for its fragile nature. Travelling to Madagascar offers a chance to see these unique creatures, such as the fossa or the island's many chameleons, in their natural habitats.