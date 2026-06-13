Tired of Shimla and Manali? Try these 5 underrated mountain towns

Popular hill stations are experiencing overtourism. According to recent tourism department data, Himachal Pradesh recorded an influx of over three crore visitors in a single year, leaving towns like Shimla and Manali heavily congested. Travellers looking for mountain escapes are increasingly dealing with traffic jams and full parking lots. If you want a quiet holiday, here are five underrated mountain towns that offer a silent environment.

Barot Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Located in the Mandi district, Barot Valley remains largely untouched by mass commercialisation. The valley is built around the Uhl River, making it an established hub for trout fishing. The surrounding Nargu Wildlife Sanctuary offers forest trails where visitors can spot Himalayan black bears and Monal birds. It provides the same deodar forests as Manali but without the vehicular traffic.

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Tirthan Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Situated beside the Tirthan River, this valley acts as the primary gateway to the UNESCO-recognised Great Himalayan National Park. The local administration strictly regulates commercial development to protect the local ecology. Instead of large concrete hotels, visitors stay in traditional wooden homestays, which typically charge around Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500 per night. It is an excellent spot for quiet riverside walks and birdwatching.

Kalpa, Himachal Pradesh

Located in the Kinnaur district at an altitude of 2,960 metres, Kalpa offers unobstructed views of the Kinner Kailash mountain range. While Shimla struggles with overcrowding, this remote town features quiet lanes lined with apple orchards and traditional Kinnauri architecture. It also receives early winter snow, making it a reliable destination for winter travellers.

Munsiyari, Uttarakhand

Munsiyari sits in the Pithoragarh district and is often referred to as the gateway to the Johar Valley. It provides a direct, close-up view of the five snow-capped Panchachuli peaks. The town acts as a base camp for the Milam and Ralam glacier treks. During the spring months, the surrounding forests are completely covered in red rhododendron flowers.

Chopta, Uttarakhand

Positioned at an altitude of 2,680 metres in the Rudraprayag district, Chopta is a small settlement surrounded by evergreen pine and oak forests. It is the starting point for the trek to Tungnath, the highest Shiva temple in the world. Because it is a protected area, permanent structural construction is banned, ensuring the meadows remain free from commercial clutter.

Before travelling to these remote locations, visitors should carry sufficient cash, as ATMs are scarce. Because public transport is limited, hiring a private taxi or driving a personal vehicle is the most reliable way to reach these secluded towns.