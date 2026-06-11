Is the Triund trek getting too crowded? Try these 3 quieter alternatives

The Triund trek near McLeod Ganj has long been a popular choice for hikers, prized for its accessibility and expansive views of the Dhauladhar range and Kangra valley. Situated at an altitude of approximately 2,850 metres, it serves as a common halting point for trekkers. However, increased footfall has raised concerns regarding waste management and environmental pressure on the trail. For those seeking solitude, the region offers several quieter trails that provide similar mountain beauty.

1. Kareri Lake Trek

Kareri Lake is a high-altitude, freshwater glacial lake located in the northwest of Dharamshala at an elevation of 2,934 metres. The trek is approximately 13 kilometres long and passes through mixed pine, oak, and broadleaf forests. Unlike the more heavily trafficked routes, this trail offers a quieter experience for those interested in alpine flora and lakeside camping. The area also features a temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and Shakti.

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2. Indrahar Pass

For trekkers seeking a more strenuous challenge, the Indrahar Pass provides a high-altitude route reaching 4,342 metres. It marks the border between the Kangra and Chamba districts. While the climb is demanding and requires good physical conditioning, it rewards hikers with panoramic views of the Pir Panjal range and the Mani Mahesh Kailash peak. It is advisable to prepare adequately for high-altitude conditions when attempting this route.

3. Guna Devi Temple Trail

The trail to the Guna Devi Temple offers a shorter, spiritual, and less crowded walking experience. Situated at an altitude of 2,310 metres, this temple is surrounded by dense oak and deodar forests. The path is often considered moderately difficult, featuring a mix of forest tracks and steps. It is an excellent choice for those looking for a peaceful day hike away from the typical tourist circuit.

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