Looking for the world's most beautiful train journey? Start here

Many travellers search for the ultimate scenic rail route, but few compare to the Bernina Express. Connecting Chur in Switzerland to Tirano in Italy, this 144-kilometre journey takes passengers straight through the heart of the Swiss Alps. According to global tourism data from the Switzerland Travel Centre, it remains one of the highest-rated panoramic train rides in Europe. If you are looking for the world's most beautiful train journey, here is exactly why you should start here.

A marvel of mountain engineering

The route itself is an architectural triumph. The Rhaetian Railway network, which the train operates on, was awarded UNESCO World Heritage status in 2008. Over the course of about four hours, the train navigates exactly 55 tunnels and crosses 196 bridges. The most famous of these is the Landwasser Viaduct, a massive six-arch stone bridge that curves directly into a mountain tunnel. According to UNESCO heritage reports, this track is one of only three railway lines globally to hold this prestigious title.

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Reaching extreme alpine altitudes

Unlike many mountain trains that rely on toothed cogwheels to climb steep slopes, the Bernina Express uses standard rails to reach incredible heights. The journey peaks at the Ospizio Bernina station, which sits at an altitude of 2,253 metres above sea level. This makes it the highest railway crossing in the Alps. At this elevation, passengers witness vast glaciers, frozen lakes, and snow-capped peaks even during the summer months.

Panoramic views from start to finish

The train is specifically designed for sightseeing. It features oversized panoramic windows that curve into the roof, offering completely unobstructed views of the dramatic landscape. Travellers experience a rapid shift in geography, starting from alpine glaciers in Switzerland and ending among the palm trees of northern Italy. A standard second-class ticket costs approximately 73 Swiss Francs (roughly Rs 6,900), making it a relatively accessible premium experience for tourists.