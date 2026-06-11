Looking for India's cleanest village? Here's where you should go

Tucked away in the rolling emerald hills of Meghalaya, India, lies a small settlement with a massive global reputation. Located approximately 90 kilometres from Shillong in the East Khasi Hills, Mawlynnong is widely celebrated as Asia's cleanest village. Known affectionately as 'God's Own Garden', this pristine hamlet proves that community-driven environmental stewardship can create a spectacular travel destination.

A legacy built on community effort

Mawlynnong’s spotless reputation is not the result of government cleaning staff, but rather a strict community mandate passed down through generations. Every resident, from young children to the elderly, actively participates in sweeping the public paths and maintaining the village. This dedication caught global attention in 2003 when Discover India magazine officially awarded Mawlynnong the title of Asia’s Cleanest Village. Today, the village of around 900 people across roughly 95 households continues to uphold these rigorous environmental standards.

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Innovative waste management

The secret to the village’s immaculate appearance lies in its highly efficient waste management system. Handwoven bamboo dustbins are placed at regular intervals across the streets, ensuring no corner is ever littered. The community meticulously segregates its waste; organic and biodegradable materials are routed to composting pits to be used as agricultural manure. Furthermore, the entire village operates under a strict ban on smoking and single-use plastics. Visitors carrying plastic items are firmly instructed to take them back out upon leaving.

Beyond cleanliness: Culture and sights

Mawlynnong offers far more than just spotless stone pathways. It boasts an astonishingly high literacy rate and operates as a matrilineal society, where property and lineage are passed through the women of the family. Travellers can also explore remarkable nearby attractions, such as the century-old Church of the Epiphany and the mysterious Balancing Rock. Just a short walk away is the Riwai Living Root Bridge, a spectacular natural marvel created by intertwining the aerial roots of rubber trees over centuries.