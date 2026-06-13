Planning a Leh-Ladakh trip? Add these hidden gems to your itinerary

Every year, thousands of travellers drive through the high-altitude roads of Leh and Ladakh. Most itineraries strictly focus on popular spots like Pangong Lake and Khardung La. However, the Union Territory holds several remote areas that offer quiet landscapes and distinct local cultures. If you are planning a Himalayan road trip this summer, here are three lesser-known locations to add to your route.

Turtuk: The last northern village

Located roughly 205 kilometres from Leh in the Nubra Valley, Turtuk sits at an altitude of approximately 2,900 metres. According to regional historical records, this village was under Pakistani control until the Indian Army reclaimed it during the 1971 war. Opened to civilian tourists only in 2010, it offers a rare look at Balti culture. Visitors can walk through vast apricot orchards and view the Karakoram mountain range on clear days. A standard homestay here costs roughly Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 per night, providing a direct source of income for the local farming community.

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Hanle: India's first Dark Sky Reserve

Hanle is positioned at an altitude of 4,500 metres in the cold desert of the Changthang region. According to a recent notification by the Department of Science and Technology, the Hanle region is now officially India's first Dark Sky Reserve. This status strictly controls artificial light pollution, making it one of the best locations globally for astrotourism. The Indian Astronomical Observatory operates a massive gamma-ray telescope here, utilising the clear, dry air. Tourists require a special Inner Line Permit to visit this border area, and accommodation remains limited to basic local guesthouses.

Umling La Pass: The highest motorable road

Travellers often mistakenly assume Khardung La is the highest mountain pass. However, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) recently completed the Umling La Pass, connecting the villages of Chisumle and Demchok near the Line of Actual Control. Standing at an extreme elevation of 5,798 metres (19,024 feet), it holds the Guinness World Record for the highest motorable road. The oxygen levels at this altitude are roughly 50 per cent lower than at sea level. Medical guidelines advise visitors to spend a maximum of 20 minutes at the summit to prevent acute mountain sickness.

Exploring these remote sections of Ladakh requires careful logistical planning. Travellers must spend at least two days acclimatising in Leh before moving to higher altitudes. Always carry spare fuel and physical cash, as digital payment networks frequently fail in these border regions.