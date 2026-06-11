/Looking for a destination that feels like another planet? Visit this desert

If you have ever wondered what it feels like to stand on the surface of another world, you do not need to wait for a ticket to space. The Wadi Rum desert in southern Jordan offers a landscape so surreal that it has frequently been used by filmmakers to recreate the surface of Mars.

A landscape shaped by millions of years

Wadi Rum, often called the "Valley of the Moon," is a vast desert wilderness cut into sandstone and granite rock. The protected area covers approximately 720 to 742 square kilometres. Its dramatic geology features towering monoliths, narrow gorges, natural arches, and expansive dunes. This terrain is the result of hundreds of millions of years of erosion, creating a unique environment that appears detached from familiar Earthly landscapes.

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Why it is the ultimate 'Mars' on Earth

The desert’s reputation as an otherworldly destination is well-earned. Its rust-coloured sands and jagged, erosion-resistant mountains bear a striking resemblance to the Martian surface. This has made it a popular filming location for numerous science fiction blockbusters, including The Martian, Dune, and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.

Beyond its cinematic fame, Wadi Rum is a UNESCO World Heritage site. It has been inhabited for 12,000 years, with over 25,000 rock carvings and 20,000 inscriptions documenting early human history and the development of the alphabet. The region remains deeply connected to the local Bedouin communities, particularly the Zalabieh tribe, who have served as custodians of this land for generations.

Planning your trip

For those wishing to visit, Wadi Rum is a well-established tourist destination. Visitors typically explore the area with local Bedouin guides, whose expertise is essential for navigating the complex terrain. Popular activities include hiking through narrow canyons, rock climbing, and staying in traditional camps to witness a night sky largely free from light pollution.