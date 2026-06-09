Looking for an offbeat destination? Visit India's last village

Tucked away in the Himalayas of Uttarakhand, Mana has long been known as India's last village. Situated near the border with Tibet, this high-altitude settlement sits at over 3,200 metres. While many travellers flock to well-known hill stations, Mana offers a quiet alternative with deep historical roots and rugged terrain. Recently rebranded as the 'first Indian village', it provides a rare glimpse into border-town life.

A shift in perspective

For decades, tourists took photographs next to the famous signboard declaring Mana as the end of Indian territory. However, the Border Roads Organisation updated the signage to read "First Indian Village" in early 2023. This change shifts the focus from an endpoint to a starting point for the country.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Despite the new title, the small settlement of roughly 600 people retains its quiet character. The locals, primarily belonging to the Bhotiya community, continue their traditional practices of weaving and agriculture, selling woollen garments and local produce to visitors.

Tracing historical roots

The village holds immense significance in Hindu mythology. It is believed to be the location where sage Vyas dictated the Mahabharata. Visitors can walk up to Vyas Gufa and Ganesh Gufa, two small rock caves where this is said to have occurred.

Nearby, the Saraswati River emerges from the mountains with immense force before plunging underground. You can cross the river using Bhim Pul, a massive natural rock bridge that, according to local belief, was placed there by one of the Pandava brothers to help his wife cross the water.

Planning your journey

Mana is located just three kilometres from the popular Badrinath temple in the Chamoli district. Due to extreme winter snowfall, the village remains accessible only for a few months each year, typically from May to early November. The residents migrate to lower altitudes during the harsh winter months. Because there are limited commercial stay options directly in the village, most people choose to base themselves in Badrinath and make a short trip to the border settlement.

Reaching this high-altitude settlement requires careful planning regarding the weather and road conditions. Keep an eye on local advisories, carry adequate warm clothing, and make the trip during the summer or early autumn for clear skies and safe mountain roads.