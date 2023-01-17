Cold Weather Payment in UK: Eligibility, how to check places with postcodes and how to claim the amount
Story highlights
Some parts of England and Wales will receive the Cold Weather Payments from the government of the United Kingdom. Know which all regions will receive such payments, with their postcodes listed here:
The weather is getting colder day by day in the United Kingdom and in some parts of the country, the temperatures always drop to such drastic levels that the entire region comes to a standstill. To help residents of such areas across England and Wales, the government of the United Kingdom release cold weather payments each year.
Which all regions will receive the Cold Weather Payment?
All the regions having an average temperature of zero degree celsius or below for over seven consecutive days will receive this cold weather payment. An amount of £25 ($30.64) for each 7-day period of very cold weather between 1 November and 31 March will be given in these regions.
How to claim Cold Weather Payment?
You do not need to apply. If you’re eligible to get a Cold Weather Payment, you’ll be paid it automatically.
In case you do not receive your Cold Weather Payment, tell the Pension Service or Jobcentre Plus if you think you should’ve received a Cold Weather Payment but you have not.
Eligibility for Cold Weather Payment
You may get Cold Weather Payments if you’re getting:
1. Pension Credit
2. Income Support
3. Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance
4. Income-related Employment and Support Allowance
5. Universal Credit
6. Support for Mortgage Interest
Postcodes eligible for one Cold Weather Payment worth £25
Aberporth: SA35-48, SA64-65
Almondsbury: BS1-11, BS13-16, BS20-24, BS29-32, BS34-37, BS39-41, BS48-49, GL11-13, NP16, NP26
Andrewsfield – CB1-5, CB10-11, CB21-25, CM1-9, CM11-24, CM77, CO9, RM4, SG8-11
Bainbridge: DL8
Boscombe Down: BA12, RG28, SO20-23,SP1-5, SP7, SP9-11
Bramham: HG1–5, LS1-20, LS22-28, YO1, YO8, YO10, YO19, YO23-24, YO26, YO30-32, YO41-43, YO51, YO60-61
Brize Norton: OX1-6, OX8, OX11-14, OX18, OX20, OX25-29, SN7
Capel Curig: LL24-25, LL41
Charlwood: BN5-6, BN44, GU5-6, ME6, ME14-20, RH1-20, TN1-20, TN22, TN27
Charterhall: NE71
Chivenor: EX23, EX31-34, EX39
Coleshill: B1-21, B23-38, B40, B42-50, B60-80, B90-98, CV1-12, CV21-23, CV31-35, CV3 CV47, DY1-14, LE10, WS1-15, WV1-16
Crosby: CH41-49, CH60-66, FY1-8, L1-40, PR1-5, PR8-9, PR25-26
Dunkeswell Aerodrome: DT6-8, EX13-15, TA21
Fylingdales: YO13, YO18, YO21-22, YO62
Hawarden Airport: CH1-8, LL11-14, SY14
Heathrow: BR1-4, CR0, CR2-8, E1-18, E20, E1W, EN1-5, EN7-11, HA0-9, IG1-11, KT1-24, N1-22, NW1-11, SE1-28, SL0, SL3, SM1-7, SW2-20, TW1-20, UB1-11, W2-14
Hereford-Credenhill: GL1-6, GL10, GL14-20, GL50-53, HR1-9, NP7-8, NP15, NP25, SY8, WR1-11, WR13-15
Herstmonceux West End: BN7-8, BN20-24, BN26-27, TN21, TN31-40
Hurn: BH1-25, BH31, DT1-2, DT11, SP6
Keele: CW1-3, CW5, CW12, ST1-8, ST11-12, ST14-21
Lake Vrnwy: LL20-21, LL23, SY10, SY15-17, SY19, SY21-22
Leconfield: DN14, HU1-20, YO11-12, YO14-17, YO25
Leek: DE4, DE45, S32-33, SK13, SK17, SK22-23, ST9-10, ST13
Leeming: DL1-DL3, DL6,DL7, DL9, DL10, TS9, S16 YO7
Liscombe: EX16, EX35-36, TA22, TA24.
Loftus: SR8, TS1-8, TS10-14, TS17-20
Marham: CB6-7, IP24-28, PE12-14, PE30-38
Mona: LL33-34, LL42-49, LL51-78
Morpeth, Cockle Park: NE22, NE24, NE61-70
North Wyke: EX17-22, EX37-38, PL19-21, TQ10-11, TQ13
Nottingham Watnall: CV13, DE1-3, DE5-7, DE11-15, DE21-24, DE55-56, DE65, DE72-75, LE1-9, LE11-14, LE16-19, LE65, LE67, NG1-22, NG25, NG31-34
Odiham: GU1-4, GU7-35, GU46-47, GU51-52, RG1-2, RG4-8, RG10, RG12, RG14, RG18-27, RG29-31, RG40-42, RG45, SL1-2, SL4-6, SO24
Pembury Sands: SA1-8, SA14-18, SA31-34, SA61-63, SA66-73
Rhyl: LL15-19, LL22, LL26-32.
Rothamsted: AL1-10, EN6, HP1-4, LU1-7, SG1-4, SG12-14, WD3-7, WD17-19, WD23-25
Shawbury: SY1-6, SY11-13, TF1-13
Sheffield: DN1–8, DN11-12,HD1-2, HD4-6, S1-14, S17-18, S20-21, S25-26, S35, S40-45, S60-66, S70-75, S80-81, WF1-17.
Shoeburyness: BR5-8, CM0, CT5-6, DA1-18, ME1-5, ME7-13, RM1-3, RM5-20, SS0-9, SS11-17
Stonyhurst: BB1-3, BB5-7, LA2, LA6-7, PR6
St Bees Head: CA13-15, CA18-28
Thorney Island: BN1-3, BN9-18, BN25, BN41-43, BN45, PO1-22, PO30-41, SO14-19, SO30-32, SO40-43, SO45, SO50-53
Tibenham: NR1-35
Waddington: DN9-10, DN13, DN15-22, DN31-41, LN1-13, NG23-24, PE10-11, PE20-25.
Walney Island: LA1, LA3-5, LA11-20
Wattisham – CB8-9, CO1-8, CO10-16, IP1-23, IP29-33
Westonbirt: BA1-3, BA11, BA13-15, GL7-9, RG17, SN1-6, SN8-16, SN25-26
Wittering – LE15, NN14-18, PE1-9, PE15-17, PE26-29
Postcodes eligible for two Cold Weather Payments worth £50
Albemarle: DH1-7, DH9, DL4-5, DL14-17, NE1-13, NE15-18, NE20-21, NE23, NE25-46, SR1-7, TS21, TS28-29
Bainbridge: BD23-24, DL11-13
Benson: HP5-23, HP27, OX9, OX10, OX33, OX39, OX44, OX49, RG9, SL7-9
Bingley: BB4, BB8-12, BB18, BD1-22, HD3, HD7-9, HX1-7, LS21, LS29, OL13-14, S36
Carlisle: CA1-8, DG12, DG16
Exeter Airport: EX1-12, EX24, TQ1-6, TQ9, TQ12, TQ14
Libanus: NP4, NP11-13, NP22-24, NP44, SA9
Little Rissington: CV36, GL54-56, OX7, OX15-17, WR12
Llysdinam: LD1-2, LD4-8, SA19-20, SY7, SY9, SY18
Redesdale: CA9, DH8, NE19, NE47-49
Rochdale: BL0-9, M24, M26, OL1-12, OL15-16,SK15
Rostherne: CW4, CW6-11, M1-9, M11-23, M25, M27-35, M38, M40-41, M43-46, M50, M90, PR7, SK1-12, SK14, SK16, WA1-16, WN1-8
Shap: CA10-12, CA16-17, LA8-10, LA21-23
Stowe: NN1-7 NN11-13, MK18
Trawsgoed: LL35-40, SY20, SY23-25
Woburn: MK1-17, MK19, MK40-46, NN8-10, NN29, PE19, SG5-7, SG15-19
Yeovilton: BA4-10, BA16, BA20-22, BS25-28, DT9-10, SP8, TA1-20, TA23
Postcodes eligible for three Cold Weather Payments worth £75
Eskdalemuir: DG14, TD9