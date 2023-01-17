Cold Weather Payment in UK: Eligibility, how to check places with postcodes and how to claim the amount

The weather is getting colder day by day in the United Kingdom and in some parts of the country, the temperatures always drop to such drastic levels that the entire region comes to a standstill. To help residents of such areas across England and Wales, the government of the United Kingdom release cold weather payments each year.

Which all regions will receive the Cold Weather Payment?

All the regions having an average temperature of zero degree celsius or below for over seven consecutive days will receive this cold weather payment. An amount of £25 ($30.64) for each 7-day period of very cold weather between 1 November and 31 March will be given in these regions.

How to claim Cold Weather Payment?

You do not need to apply. If you’re eligible to get a Cold Weather Payment, you’ll be paid it automatically.

In case you do not receive your Cold Weather Payment, tell the Pension Service or Jobcentre Plus if you think you should’ve received a Cold Weather Payment but you have not.

Eligibility for Cold Weather Payment

You may get Cold Weather Payments if you’re getting:

1. Pension Credit

2. Income Support

3. Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance

4. Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

5. Universal Credit

6. Support for Mortgage Interest

Postcodes eligible for one Cold Weather Payment worth £25

Aberporth: SA35-48, SA64-65

Almondsbury: BS1-11, BS13-16, BS20-24, BS29-32, BS34-37, BS39-41, BS48-49, GL11-13, NP16, NP26

Andrewsfield – CB1-5, CB10-11, CB21-25, CM1-9, CM11-24, CM77, CO9, RM4, SG8-11

Bainbridge: DL8

Boscombe Down: BA12, RG28, SO20-23,SP1-5, SP7, SP9-11

Bramham: HG1–5, LS1-20, LS22-28, YO1, YO8, YO10, YO19, YO23-24, YO26, YO30-32, YO41-43, YO51, YO60-61

Brize Norton: OX1-6, OX8, OX11-14, OX18, OX20, OX25-29, SN7

Capel Curig: LL24-25, LL41

Charlwood: BN5-6, BN44, GU5-6, ME6, ME14-20, RH1-20, TN1-20, TN22, TN27

Charterhall: NE71

Chivenor: EX23, EX31-34, EX39

Coleshill: B1-21, B23-38, B40, B42-50, B60-80, B90-98, CV1-12, CV21-23, CV31-35, CV3 CV47, DY1-14, LE10, WS1-15, WV1-16

Crosby: CH41-49, CH60-66, FY1-8, L1-40, PR1-5, PR8-9, PR25-26

Dunkeswell Aerodrome: DT6-8, EX13-15, TA21

Fylingdales: YO13, YO18, YO21-22, YO62

Hawarden Airport: CH1-8, LL11-14, SY14

Heathrow: BR1-4, CR0, CR2-8, E1-18, E20, E1W, EN1-5, EN7-11, HA0-9, IG1-11, KT1-24, N1-22, NW1-11, SE1-28, SL0, SL3, SM1-7, SW2-20, TW1-20, UB1-11, W2-14

Hereford-Credenhill: GL1-6, GL10, GL14-20, GL50-53, HR1-9, NP7-8, NP15, NP25, SY8, WR1-11, WR13-15

Herstmonceux West End: BN7-8, BN20-24, BN26-27, TN21, TN31-40

Hurn: BH1-25, BH31, DT1-2, DT11, SP6

Keele: CW1-3, CW5, CW12, ST1-8, ST11-12, ST14-21

Lake Vrnwy: LL20-21, LL23, SY10, SY15-17, SY19, SY21-22

Leconfield: DN14, HU1-20, YO11-12, YO14-17, YO25

Leek: DE4, DE45, S32-33, SK13, SK17, SK22-23, ST9-10, ST13

Leeming: DL1-DL3, DL6,DL7, DL9, DL10, TS9, S16 YO7

Liscombe: EX16, EX35-36, TA22, TA24.

Loftus: SR8, TS1-8, TS10-14, TS17-20

Marham: CB6-7, IP24-28, PE12-14, PE30-38

Mona: LL33-34, LL42-49, LL51-78

Morpeth, Cockle Park: NE22, NE24, NE61-70

North Wyke: EX17-22, EX37-38, PL19-21, TQ10-11, TQ13

Nottingham Watnall: CV13, DE1-3, DE5-7, DE11-15, DE21-24, DE55-56, DE65, DE72-75, LE1-9, LE11-14, LE16-19, LE65, LE67, NG1-22, NG25, NG31-34

Odiham: GU1-4, GU7-35, GU46-47, GU51-52, RG1-2, RG4-8, RG10, RG12, RG14, RG18-27, RG29-31, RG40-42, RG45, SL1-2, SL4-6, SO24

Pembury Sands: SA1-8, SA14-18, SA31-34, SA61-63, SA66-73

Rhyl: LL15-19, LL22, LL26-32.

Rothamsted: AL1-10, EN6, HP1-4, LU1-7, SG1-4, SG12-14, WD3-7, WD17-19, WD23-25

Shawbury: SY1-6, SY11-13, TF1-13

Sheffield: DN1–8, DN11-12,HD1-2, HD4-6, S1-14, S17-18, S20-21, S25-26, S35, S40-45, S60-66, S70-75, S80-81, WF1-17.

Shoeburyness: BR5-8, CM0, CT5-6, DA1-18, ME1-5, ME7-13, RM1-3, RM5-20, SS0-9, SS11-17

Stonyhurst: BB1-3, BB5-7, LA2, LA6-7, PR6

St Bees Head: CA13-15, CA18-28

Thorney Island: BN1-3, BN9-18, BN25, BN41-43, BN45, PO1-22, PO30-41, SO14-19, SO30-32, SO40-43, SO45, SO50-53

Tibenham: NR1-35

Waddington: DN9-10, DN13, DN15-22, DN31-41, LN1-13, NG23-24, PE10-11, PE20-25.

Walney Island: LA1, LA3-5, LA11-20

Wattisham – CB8-9, CO1-8, CO10-16, IP1-23, IP29-33

Westonbirt: BA1-3, BA11, BA13-15, GL7-9, RG17, SN1-6, SN8-16, SN25-26

Wittering – LE15, NN14-18, PE1-9, PE15-17, PE26-29

Postcodes eligible for two Cold Weather Payments worth £50

Albemarle: DH1-7, DH9, DL4-5, DL14-17, NE1-13, NE15-18, NE20-21, NE23, NE25-46, SR1-7, TS21, TS28-29

Bainbridge: BD23-24, DL11-13

Benson: HP5-23, HP27, OX9, OX10, OX33, OX39, OX44, OX49, RG9, SL7-9

Bingley: BB4, BB8-12, BB18, BD1-22, HD3, HD7-9, HX1-7, LS21, LS29, OL13-14, S36

Carlisle: CA1-8, DG12, DG16

Exeter Airport: EX1-12, EX24, TQ1-6, TQ9, TQ12, TQ14

Libanus: NP4, NP11-13, NP22-24, NP44, SA9

Little Rissington: CV36, GL54-56, OX7, OX15-17, WR12

Llysdinam: LD1-2, LD4-8, SA19-20, SY7, SY9, SY18

Redesdale: CA9, DH8, NE19, NE47-49

Rochdale: BL0-9, M24, M26, OL1-12, OL15-16,SK15

Rostherne: CW4, CW6-11, M1-9, M11-23, M25, M27-35, M38, M40-41, M43-46, M50, M90, PR7, SK1-12, SK14, SK16, WA1-16, WN1-8

Shap: CA10-12, CA16-17, LA8-10, LA21-23

Stowe: NN1-7 NN11-13, MK18

Trawsgoed: LL35-40, SY20, SY23-25

Woburn: MK1-17, MK19, MK40-46, NN8-10, NN29, PE19, SG5-7, SG15-19

Yeovilton: BA4-10, BA16, BA20-22, BS25-28, DT9-10, SP8, TA1-20, TA23

Postcodes eligible for three Cold Weather Payments worth £75