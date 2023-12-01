Yearender: Here are the most loved, trending wedding songs of 2023

If you are in India at this time of the year, then you'd know it's that time when you'd be stuck in traffic for hours while you're dressed your best. Yes, since the wedding season has descended and it's time to rock your best looks while singing and dancing with your loved ones on their special day.

As we wrap up the year, we look back at some gems we stumbled upon this year (in songs) and while hot favourites remain Shah Rukh Khan's numbers like "Mehendi Lagaa Ke Rakhnaa" and "Bole Chudiya", there's no harm in expanding that wedding songs party list. These peppy and joyous musical numbers are in fact defining the wedding music trends this year and we have them packed in a sweet list:



Kudmayi from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani



"Kudmayi", the gloriously mounted wedding song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, ended the film on an unforgettable note. Composed by Pritam, sung by Shahid Mallya, and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song, with over 35 million views on YouTube, is almost as popular as the film itself. Perfectly evoking celebratory euphoria and also wistful emotions this ditty is perfect for any wedding playlist.



Watch the song here:

O Piya



Parineeti Chopra's song "O Piya" went viral in 2023, in the wake of her wedding with politician Raghav Chadha. Portraying the essence of true love and the excitement of embarking on a new life together, this song, composed by Gaurav Datta, has garnered over 11 Mn+ views on YouTube.

Hasta Hua Noorani Chehra



Vylom and Niazi Nizami Bros' Qawwali rendition of the timeless classic "Hasta Hua Noorani Chehra" is a vibrant recreation of the original, sung by Kamal Barot and the late Lata Mangeshkar for the 1963 film Parasmani. The original track was composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal, with lyrics by Asad Bhopali. This rendition, masterfully done by Vylom, not only stays true to the soul of the original version but also injects new energy into the song, making it a must-play on any wedding song list.

The song is receiving immense love from the audiences on reels.