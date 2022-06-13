Will Smith might make a comeback after Oscars debacle with ‘I Am Legend’ sequel

Actor Will Smith, who made headlines for all the wrong reasons this year for his slap incident with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, might make his comeback with his 2007 classic ‘I Am Legend’ sequel. The 53-year-old actor won the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his work in 'King Richard’.

Smith could probably make a return after a break and resume work to reprise his iconic role as Dr Robert Neville in the sequel to his film 'I Am Legend 2'.There are no official confirmations yet, but a source claims that the actor is going to make a comeback with this film following the Oscar controversy. According to the source, Akiva Goldsman, who adapted Richard Matherson's novel for the first film, will also return for the sequel.

There have been no confirmations, but the star is planning a post-Oscars comeback with this film, according to a source. The source also claims that Akiva Goldsman, who adapted the Richard Matherson novel for the first time, will also be returning for the sequel.

Also Read: Chris Evans opens up about Anthony Mackie playing the new Captian America

The insider revealed that no script for Will Smith's 'I Am Legend' sequel has been written yet, adding, "The script is being written mentioning his character and as of yet, Will remains attached to the project. The concept is still to be signed off by Warner Brothers, but there has been no indication that Will is off the project."

"Obviously, he is the producer of the film and his production company is in charge while the development continues. The reality is that Will will make a comeback at some point and it will be simply down to which studio will be the one to take a chance on him," the source added.

Also Read: UAE bans screening of 'Lightyear' over same-sex kiss scene

Will Smith at the Oscars event stormed the stage and slapped host Chris Rock for a remark he made about Jada Pinkett Smith. This sparked a debate, and the decision had a significant impact on his personal and professional life.

For the unversed, Chris made a joke about Jada's alopecia on the Oscar podium. This enraged Smith, who stormed the stage and slapped Rock. This resulted in Will being barred from all Oscar-related activities for the next ten years. However, his award was not revoked by the Academy.

