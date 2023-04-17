Wicked: Jon M Chu shares first look of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's character

The first look at Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo from their forthcoming film Wicked is out. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the film is an adaptation of the hit Broadway musical.



The movie will be released in two parts, with the first half scheduled to hit theatres on November 27, 2024. Taking to the Instagram handle, Director Chu shared the first look of Grande as Glinda and Erivo as Elphaba.

“You weren’t told the whole story. What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road? FIRST LOOK of the #WickedMovie … currently in production in Oz,” he captioned the photos.

In the film, Grande is playing the role of Glinda, a beautiful and popular girl who later becomes a good witch from the north. In the dark poster, we can see a glimpse of her character wearing a pink gown.

Meanwhile, Cynthia is dressed in a black-coloured witch gown with a black hat, as she is the green-skinned wicked witch of the West.

The film is based on the novel by Gregory Maguire and its Broadway musical adaptation. Apart from Grande and Erivo, the film also stars Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, and Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible.

In another tweet, Jon M. Chu praised both actresses and wrote, "I`ve already been changed for good by these two women... #CynthiaErivo & #ArianaGrande as the Witches of Oz. They will lift ur spirits, break ur heart and leave you speechless with their voices. So excited to introduce you to our world... SO much more to come..."