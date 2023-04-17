Chrissy Teigen gets candid about stretch marks and saggy breasts; shares pic with newborn baby Esti

No filters, made-up poses or Photoshop! Because Chrissy Teigen likes to keep it real. The model-cookbook author, who is married to singer-songwriter John Legend, shared a picture from her bathtime with baby girl Esti Maxine Stephens on Sunday. In the caption of the Instagram post, she got candid about stretch marks and saggy breasts, which are common concerns after pregnancy.

In the picture, she is seen giving a bath to her three-month-old daughter in a bathtub. She is all smiles as she looks at Esti and her little hands. Without a doubt, the mother-daughter duo looks all things adorable!

Every new mother has a lot to worry about! She has to take care of her newborn, run a household, and also take care of her body which has gone through so much to bring a new person onto the planet. Many find it hard to accept their new bodies.

The stretch marks, saggy breasts and those extra kilos can make bring anyone's self-esteem down. But acceptance is the key to happiness, as Chrissy often shares and advocates. Her new post's candid caption is a must-read if you too are a new mom struggling to embrace your imperfections.

"A boob that somehow hangs all along my side and deep purple lifetime scars, but you are too perfect to worry about any of it!" Chrissy wrote. Check it out below!

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Thank you for normalizing bodies." Another commented, "Our changing bodies remind us of the life we created. It reminds us of all we have."

And, one wrote, "Thank you for being brave (though it shouldn’t be brave) enough to post suck real photos. I think there’s dysmorphia that is happening because everything is so filtered and contrived. This is just what people look like when we take down the veil. There is beauty in real. And in knowing that we sacrifice to make these beautiful little people. Our bodies are meant to be lived in!"

She was lauded by many for promoting body positivity online.

Teigen gave birth to her third child in January. Her eldest daughter Luna Simone just turned 7 on Friday. Her second-born is a son named Miles Theodore, who is currently 4. Esti, on the other hand, is just three months old.

