Leonardo DiCaprio spotted chatting with friend Bradley Cooper's ex Irina Shayk at Coachella

New couple in town? Coachella is creating news not just for its music but also for new couples. After Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello's rekindled romance at the music festival came to light, there seems to be another couple heating up Coachella. Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly has been spotted enjoying some one-on-one time with Irina Shayk. Shayk was previously in a relationship with Leo's friend, actor Bradley Cooper and shares a daughter with him.



Media agencies reported that DiCaprio was spotted at the Neon Carnival after-party following the annual musical festival with Shayk. DiCaprio was dressed in his signature black T-shirt with a matching black hat and face mask as he chatted with Shayk who also danced alongside supermodel Stella Maxwell.



Her gold hoop earrings flashed from behind her wavy, shoulder-length brunette hair.