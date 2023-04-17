Leonardo DiCaprio spotted chatting with friend Bradley Cooper's ex Irina Shayk at Coachella
Coachella is creating news not just for its music but also for new couples. After Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello's rekindled romance at the music festival came to light, there seems to be another couple heating up Coachella.
New couple in town? Coachella is creating news not just for its music but also for new couples. After Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello's rekindled romance at the music festival came to light, there seems to be another couple heating up Coachella. Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly has been spotted enjoying some one-on-one time with Irina Shayk. Shayk was previously in a relationship with Leo's friend, actor Bradley Cooper and shares a daughter with him.
Media agencies reported that DiCaprio was spotted at the Neon Carnival after-party following the annual musical festival with Shayk. DiCaprio was dressed in his signature black T-shirt with a matching black hat and face mask as he chatted with Shayk who also danced alongside supermodel Stella Maxwell.
Her gold hoop earrings flashed from behind her wavy, shoulder-length brunette hair.
Earlier in the day, Shayk was spotted hanging out with Maxwell at the Marc Jacobs & i-D 'The Pre-Party' at Viking Villa in Palm Springs. She shares six-year-old daughter Lea with ex Bradley Cooper. The former couple ended their romance in 2019 after dating for four years, but have continued an amicable co-parenting relationship.
DiCaprio broke up with his girlfriend Camila Morrone, 25, in the summer of 2022, after dating for four years.
He's since been linked to another famous supermodel – Gigi Hadid. While the two have not made their romance public, the couple has been spotted at various events spending quality time with each other including the Oscars in March 2023.