Back together? Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello share a kiss at Coachella after breakup

Coachella days are back, and so is the fun. On the first day of the major music festival, several celebrities stepped out in their fashion best to enjoy the musical day. However, the one thing from the first day of the festival that everyone is talking about is ex-couple Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes and their steamy kiss.

More than a year after their shocking split, Shawn and Camila rekindled their relationship as they were spotted packing a PDA in the huge crowd.

In the video that has gone viral, the ''Senorita'' singers are enjoying the night when Mendes leans down and the duo kiss each other passionately. Dressed casually, Camilla is wearing a white bustier top, which she paired with

cargo pants. She accessorised her look with a Chanel pearl chain and multiple rings.



Meanwhile, Mendes was wearing a T-shirt with beige colour pants and added a bandana around his neck.



In the other clip, Mendes and Camila can be seen chilling, drinking and enjoying the night.



Watch the clip here:

Camila and Shawn were one of the hottest couples in tinsel town until their breakup in November 2021. Mendes and Cabello shared a very friendly bond before they actually started dating in the year 2019. However, the couple made their first official public appearance as a couple at the MTV Video Music Awards, during which the couple also performed their hit duet in "Señorita."



The couple came closer when they quarantined together in Miami during covid-19 pandemic.



However, in November 2021, Mendes and Cabello announced their breakup. Sharing a joint statement on their respective Instagram handle, they wrote, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever ❤️" the statement, which they both shared on their Instagram Story, said. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."

"We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward ❤️❤️❤️ Camila and Shawn.''



Telling more about the couple, a source has told US Weekly, that Mendes 'had his arm around her waist as they walked to the stage.'' Meanwhile, the songstress 'was nuzzling her face into Shawn’s shoulders and they looked like a couple. They also kissed and were making out during Burna Boy’s final song.'

