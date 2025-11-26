/Who was Shpat Kasapi? Albanian pop singer passes away at 40; tributes pour in

The sudden death of popular pop-singer Shpat Kasapi has left the whole Albanian music industry mourning. He passed away early on Wednesday morning, 26 November, at the age of 40. As per reports by Macedonian media, the singer lost his life due to a heart attack and could not be revived. According to a local newspaper, KOHA, Kasapi had no prior illnesses.

Who was Shpat Kasapi?

Born on May 1, 1985, in a musically gifted family in Tetovo, he was regarded as one of the most popular artists of Albanian pop music. He had a career for more than two decades, with his first break in the early 2000s.

With his modern sound, light pop melodies, and charismatic performances, Kasapi's music dominated charts across Albania and Kosovo. His most popular tracks like "A më do?", "Valle Kosovare," "Dashni pa limit", and "Aroma e saj" are fixtures in clubs, radio playlists, and award show stages.

He always used to be active in the music industry but participating in several festivals and working with some of the most popular names in the Albanian music industry. He was survived by his wife and a son.

Fans pay tributes on social media

As soon as the news came out, his fans flooded social media with tributes. One X user wrote, "Shpat Kasapi, one of the most iconic and well-known Albanian singers, has been reported dead today. R.I.P legend - you’ll be missed, your music will remain alive forever." Another said, "Shpat Kasapi is dead? I’m so shocked omg, RIP."