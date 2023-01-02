Who was Jeremiah Green? What caused the death of the Modest Mouse's drummer? What are his major achievements?

Drummer of Modest Mouse, Jeremiah Green, passed away Saturday at the age of 45. Modest Mouse is an American rock band, which Jeremiah Green founded in the early 90s alongside frontman Isaac Brock and bassist Eric Judy. The news was confirmed by the band on social media. Modest Mouse wrote, “Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love. We love you.” Last year, the band released its latest album “The Golden Casket”, which was Modest Mouse’s seventh studio album so far.

Modest Mouse drummer's cancer type?

Drummer Jeremiah Green was recently diagnosed with cancer, due to which he even had to skip the band’s tour in November to mark the 25th anniversary of The Lonesome Crowded West. The specifics of Green's diagnosis are unknown, but according to several reports, including a post from his mother Carol Namatame, he was battling stage 4 cancer. Stage 4 cancer means that cancer has spread from its origin to other parts of the body. This stage of cancer may be detected years after primary cancer has been treated or removed.

Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green's achievements

Drummer Jeremiah was a co-founder of Modest Mouse, a US band founded in the early 90s. The band was founded in the early 1990s in Issaquah, Washington, but later relocated to Portland, Oregon. They had modest beginnings, rehearsing in a shed and forming their sound, which was influenced by Pavement, XTC, and the Pixies.

‘This Is a Long Drive for Someone With Nothing to Think About,’ released by Up Records in 1996 was Modest Mouse’s debut album. ‘The Moon & Antarctica’, the indie rock band's third album, landed them on the major label Epic, where they would later break into the mainstream with 2004's ‘Good News for People Who Love Bad News’, which spawned the hits "Float On" and "Ocean Breathes Salty." Green took a brief break at this point, making this the only Modest Mouse album on which he did not perform. By the end of 2004, he had rejoined the band. The band went through major lineup changes throughout all these years, but Green and Brock remained the constants.

Reactions on social media

“Incredible” doesn’t do justice to his drumming. Channeling youthful anger into weird, interesting art is one of the rarest feats, and Jeremiah Green did it better than maybe any drummer ever. I’ve never heard a drummer play the way he did on those first few albums https://t.co/rJFF7JYswJ — Evan Rytlewski (@Evanryt) January 1, 2023 ×