When Ramayana's Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia, met with LK Advani and PM Modi

As Indian struggle to remain indoors during countrywide lockdown, we have some solace in the shows and films that we can stream online or watch on TV. Among them, Ramayana is hands down the most watched show -- sending TRP for the channel skyrocketing high during this time of pandemic.

Now, the actress who played Sita in the original show, Dipika Chikhlia, has shared a photo of self with LK Advani and the current Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A black and white photo that she has pulled out of the archives show Dipika dressed in a saree as she sits on a cot alongside LK Advani and a young Modi.

Dipika shared the photo and captioned it, "An old pic when I stood for election from baroda now called as Vadodara extreme right is our PM narendra modi ji nxt to hom was LK Advaniji and me and nalin bhatt in charge of the election."

Earlier on Tuesday, Dipika also shared a video of herself urging fans to follow PM Modi's lockdown rules after he addressed the nation regarding the extension of lockdown till May 3.

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan has made a comeback on the small screen after a huge demand from the viewers during lockdown. Ever since it has started re-telecasting on TV, it has broken all records when it comes to viewership. According to an official statement released by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the show managed to earn the highest-ever rating for a Hindi General Entertainment Channel (GEC) program since 2015 when the Broadcasting Audience Research Council (BARC) started measuring the television audience.