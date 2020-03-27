It's confirmed! Ramayana to return to TV on DD national from tomorrow

With people all over the world practicing home quarantine owing to coronavirus spread, OTT platforms have seen a surge in traffic. With content being key in surviving this tough time, our very own 'Ramayana', one of the most popular Indian shows till date, is returning to television.

Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Information and Broadcasting confirmed in a tweet on Friday that the show will retelecast from Saturday, March 28.

Javadekar tweeted, "Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting retelecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow, Saturday March 28 in DD National, One episode in morning 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm (sic)."

Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting retelecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow, Saturday March 28 in DD National, One episode in morning 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm.@narendramodi

Soon after the news came out, Twitter thanked Javadekar, the government for this move. There were also those who asked them to bring back other popular TV shows as people have all the time in the world to consume content. They requested to re-telecast other shows like Mahabharata, Junior G, Shaktiman and Chanakya among others.

India is currently on a 21-day lockdown starting from March 24.

Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayana' starred Arun Govil as Ram and Deepika Chikhalia as Sita, with Arvind Trivedi playing Raavan and Dara Singh essaying Hanuman. The series originally ran from 25 January 1987 to 31 July 1988.