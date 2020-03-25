Watch: Katrina Kaif's workout videos will keep you entertained while you quarantine

Katrina Kaif sure knows how to serve us some inspirational videos from home as she self isolates.

Adding a couple of videos to her Instagram account as she trains at home, Katrina shared an album called ‘Work Out From Home’ as she is busy learning new things amid the lockdown.

In a split-screen video with her fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala, she can be seen doing warm up exercises and some workout routines at their respective terraces. Sharing the video, Katrina wrote, "#WorkoutFromHome #Part2. Since we are all practicing #SocialDistancing, Yasmin Karachiwala and I worked out at our homes and put the workouts together for you to do at yours. Stay home stay safe."

Before this, in one video Karina was seen playing a guitar while in another, she was seen washing the dishes as she explained that she and sister Isabella are alternating to do the household chores.

On the work front, Katrina will be seen in ‘Sooryavanshi’ with Akshay Kumar. The film’s release has been postponed because of the coronavirus situation worldwide.