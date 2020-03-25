Rishi Kapoor supports Modi's address on COVID-19 lockdown, tweets 'sala isko bhi dekh lenge'

India has now gone under complete lockdown for the next 21 days as PM Modi announced in an address to the nation yesterday. He explained how according to the health experts it was important to break the cycle, for which every person had to self isolate and not become a carrier of coronavirus.

Soon after the speech, many Bollywood celebs took to their social media profiles to support the PM and hailed his address. Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha were some of the celebrities who appealed to their fans on social media to follow the guideline and hailed the PM's decision.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor took to his Twitter to express that there is no option left and everyone is with PM! His tweet read, "One for all, all for one. Let us do what we have to do. We have no option. We will all keep one another busy and entertained for the coming time. No worries. No panic. Sala isko bhi dekh lenge. PM ji don’t worry we are with you! Jai Hind."

Meanwhile, celebs have been sharing pictures and videos of how they are spending their time in home quarantine.