Shahid Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal back PM Modi's 21 days of lockdown

On Tuesday, March 24, PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation and called for 21 days of lockdown for the entire country in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.



While addressing the public, live on TV, Modi stated, "With folded hands, I request you to stay put wherever you are."

Soon after his speech, several Bollywood celebrities spoke out in support of the PM and urged people to stay home and follow the 21 days lockdown.



Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha were some of the celebrities who appealed to their fans on social media to follow the guideline and hailed the PM's decision.

21 days !

Not a lot for us in return of our lives.

Let’s do this everyone ! 💪🏼

And hopefully by the end of THIS lockdown we surely will have a reason n time to celebrate. Until then let's get through one day at a time. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 24, 2020

Be at home. Stay safe. Stay mentally emotionally and physically strong. Spread love. Have faith. Pray often. Speak to all those who matter daily. Meditate. Read. Cook. See the sky turn bluer every day. 21 days. Will pass. Keep it real and make it count you all. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) March 24, 2020

Guys !! 21 days - We can do this !!! Please don't go crazy stocking up things. Be safe everyone . This maybe the reset the earth needs so desperately. Please stay at home and stay safe and sane !! #IndiaFightsCorona 🇮🇳 — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) March 24, 2020

Celebrities also appealed people to not panic buy and hoard things as the government had assured that essential items and medicines will be available.

Stars like Alia Bhatt, Ishaan Khatter took to their social media to spread awareness and appealed to everyone to not panic.