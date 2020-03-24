Shahid Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal back PM Modi's 21 days of lockdown

WION Web Team New Delhi Mar 24, 2020, 10.11 PM(IST)

Shahid Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu Photograph:( Others )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Soon after his speech, several Bollywood celebrities spoke out in support of the PM and urged people to stay home and follow the 21 days lockdown.

On Tuesday, March 24, PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation and called for 21 days of lockdown for the entire country in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.

While addressing the public, live on TV, Modi stated, "With folded hands, I request you to stay put wherever you are."
Soon after his speech, several Bollywood celebrities spoke out in support of the PM and urged people to stay home and follow the 21 days lockdown.

Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha were some of the celebrities who appealed to their fans on social media to follow the guideline and hailed the PM's decision.

×
×
×

v

Celebrities also appealed people to not panic buy and hoard things as the government had assured that essential items and medicines will be available.

Stars like Alia Bhatt, Ishaan Khatter took to their social media to spread awareness and appealed to everyone to not panic.

×
×

 

 

Topics