Veteran actress Nimmi no more at 88; Rishi Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt pay tribute

Veteran Bollywood star Nimmi who starred in films in the 1950s and 60s is no more after a prolonged illness. She was 88.

She was brought to the hospital after she complained of breathlessness. She died in the evening, according to hospital authorities in Mumbai. "She was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon after she complained of breathlessness. She passed away this evening. She had been unwell for quite sometime. She had been in and out of hospital this year," a source close to the family was quoted.

She was admitted to a suburban Juhu hospital.

Nimmi was born as Nawab Banoo, who came to be known by her screen name ‘Nimmi’ which was given to her by filmmaker Raj Kapoor. He spotted her for the first time on the sets of his film ‘Andaz’. Raj Kapoor cast her as the second lead in ‘Barsaat’ in 1949. The film had three popular songs -- 'Barsaat me hamse mile tum', 'Hawa me udta jaye' and 'Meri Patli qamar hai' -- all three were picturised on her.

Nimmi got married to writer-director S Ali Raza, who passed away in 2007.

Mourning her death, actor Rishi Kapoor said, "RIP. Thank you Nimmi aunty for all the blessings and love for Bobby on its premiere release. You were part of the RK family. Barsaat was your first film. Allha aapko Jannat naseeb kare. Ameen."

Mahesh Bhatt said, "You may win your hearts desire, but in the end you are cheated of it by death. Goodbye Nimmiji".