/What Is Namjooning? Stanford University introduces three-credit course inspired by BTS' RM

BTS leader RM, aka Kim Namjoon, is known not only for his contribution to the global success of the K-pop group but also for his love of art, literature, museums and nature. Over the years, the singer has given fans glimpses of his interests beyond music, inspiring them to embrace the simple pleasures of life through a concept popularly known as Namjooning. Taking inspiration from this side of the K-pop idol, Stanford University has introduced an undergraduate seminar titled PSYC 65N: Namjooning and Other Well-Being Inspiration from BTS, which explores mental health, self-care and everyday habits that contribute to overall well-being.

Stanford University introduces a psychology seminar inspired by BTS' RM

BTS leader RM, whose real name is Kim Namjoon, has found a place in an unexpected corner of academia. Stanford University has introduced an undergraduate psychology seminar inspired by the singer's lifestyle, interests and approach to personal well-being.

Titled PSYC 65N: Namjooning and Other Well-Being Inspiration from BTS, the three-unit course is part of Stanford's first-year introductory seminar programme for the 2026–2027 academic year. According to the university's course catalogue, the autumn term runs from September 22 to December 4, 2026. The seminar is taught by James R. Jacobs

What Is Namjooning? Understanding the BTS Connection

The course takes inspiration from the term Namjooning, which BTS fans use to describe activities associated with RM's interests outside music. These include exploring art galleries, spending time outdoors, cycling, reading and journaling.

RM has often shared glimpses of these interests with fans, particularly his visits to museums and his appreciation for art and literature. His relationship with art has also developed into a significant part of his public identity, beyond his work as a musician.

As per Stanford's course description, it identifies RM as someone frequently associated with conversations around mental health and well-being. Rather than focusing exclusively on the singer, the seminar uses these everyday interests as an entry point to discuss broader questions about living well.

What more topics will be covered based on BTS member and leader RM?

The seminar will explore a wide range of subjects connected to physical and psychological well-being. Its curriculum includes spending time in nature, cycling, and appreciating art and literature, alongside topics such as sleep, anxiety, creative blocks, self-love, and self-awareness.

Students will also examine subjects including diet, exercise, nutritional supplements, medications, psychotherapy and coaching. However, the course is not designed to simply encourage students to adopt popular wellness habits. Its emphasis is on understanding what scientific evidence says about them.

For instance, instead of accepting general advice about getting enough sleep, students will examine how much sleep is actually necessary, whether different types of sleep offer the same benefits, the role of naps and what research says about achieving better rest.

The university also highlights the importance of quantitative approaches, encouraging students to question common assumptions and distinguish established findings from areas that remain debated. The Stanford seminar further reflects how cultural figures can inspire conversations beyond their primary professions. According to additional details about the course, students will also work on a final project inspired by RM's 2022 solo album Indigo.

Internet reacts to Stanford University's BTS RM-inspired course

The announcement of Stanford University's BTS-inspired psychology seminar has sparked excitement among RM's fans, with several taking to social media to celebrate the singer's influence beyond music. One user wrote, "Omg, why do people even open their mouth if they are not Namjoon?. His influence is insane."

Another user wrote, "I've never been this desperate to take a university couse before STANFORD, PLEASE LET ME IN."

"I'm so proud of you Namjoon! Our genuine leader Namu!", wrote the third user.

Another X user wrote, "OMG slayedddddd, BTS paved the wayyy."

All about RM's recent art exhibition

RM's latest art exhibition is titled RM x SFMOMA: Between You and Me, on display at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) from October 3, 2026, through February 7, 2027. The exhibition is personally curated by Kim Namjoon alongside SFMOMA curators America Castillo and Hyoeun Kim. It marks his first time acting as a museum co-curator and the first major museum presentation of his private art collection.

The exhibition was developed as a dialogue between works from RM's collection and works from SFMOMA's collection, bringing Korean and international modern and contemporary art together across different periods and contexts.

The exhibition has nearly 200 works, with approximately three-quarters from RM's collection and one-quarter from the museum's collection. The exhibition's presentation of Korean art spans from the fifth century to the present and includes paintings, drawings, sculptures, ceramics, textiles and design works. RM's collection includes works by Korean artists including Yun Hyong-keun, Park Rehyun, Chang Ucchin, Kwon Okyon, Kim Yun Shin and To Sangbong.