What a surprise! Priyanka Chopra invites her stuntwoman to Beyonce's concert after she bought a fake ticket

Time and again, Priyanka Chopra manages to take the headlines for her kind gestures. And, recently Chopra came to the rescue of her friend and stuntwoman, who mistakenly bought a fake ticket for Beyonce's London concert. Watching Queen Bey's concert is a lifetime experience that no one wants to miss, and most recently Chopra helped her friend who was about to miss Beyonce's London concert. Priyanka's kind gesture! Priyanka recently surprised her friend Anisha Tee Gibbs when she invited her to the Beyonce concert. On Friday, Anisha shared the whole story on her Instagram handle along with a bunch of photos and videos from the concert day.

In the caption, Anisha wrote, "Did I mention I went to go see @beyonce in London!? Well, I attempted to buy a ticket to go see Beyonce and long story short… I purchased a fake ticket!!!"

"I told this story to @priyankachopra and two days later she invited me to go see Beyoncé with her! I would just like to say thank you so much again! Hanging out in Jay Z VIP BOX and getting the ultimate Beyoncé experience was breathtaking! And being able to see some of my friends perform was amazing!," Anisha added.

In the photo, Anisha can be seen having the best time of her life as she dances and sings along. One video features, Anisha grooving with Priyanka as they both enjoy Beyonce's performance.

