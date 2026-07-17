/Wedding bells for Bae Na Ra! Weak Hero Class 2 star to marry actress Han Jae Ah

Wedding bells are ringing for South Korean actor Bae Na Ra. The Weak Hero Class 2 star is set to marry actress Han Jae Ah, with both their agencies confirming the happy news. The couple, who have largely kept their relationship away from the public eye, will reportedly celebrate their union in a private ceremony attended by family and close friends.

Bae Na Ra- Han Jae Ah's wedding: Agencies issue statement

Bae Nara’s agency YY Entertainment informed OSEN that Bae Nara and Han Jae-ah are preparing for

Add WION as a Preferred Source

their marriage, stating, “The exact timing is yet to be determined.” Earlier, a media outlet reported that Bae Nara and Han Jae-ah recently decided to marry and are preparing for a wedding ceremony aimed for late this year or early next year.

Earlier this year, Bae Na Ra's agency told OSEN, "It is true that Bae Na Ra and Han Jae Ah are dating. They are meeting well and beautifully." Reportedly, the duo developed a romantic relationship after appearing together in musicals, including Grease and House-warming Concert, and later formed a connection as fellow actors.

Who are Bae Na Ra and Han Jae Ah?

As per the Maeil Business Newspaper, Han Jae-ah swept various children’s song contests, including winning the grand prize at the 2003 MBC Creative Children’s Song Festival, and is known as a child prodigy in children’s songs.

Also Read: Jason Sanjay reveals how CM Vijay and Sangeetha reacted to his foray into films

After officially debuting in 2017 with the musical Hamlet: Alive, she went on to appear in numerous works such as Maybe Happy Ending and West Side Story. Most recently, she has been actively performing in the hit musical “Kinky Boots”.