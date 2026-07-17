/Wedding bells for Bae Na Ra! Weak Hero Class 2 star to marry actress Han Jae Ah

Wedding bells are ringing for South Korean actor Bae Na Ra. The Weak Hero Class 2 star is set to marry actress Han Jae Ah, with both their agencies confirming the happy news. The couple, who have largely kept their relationship away from the public eye, will reportedly celebrate their union in a private ceremony attended by family and close friends.
Bae Na Ra- Han Jae Ah's wedding: Agencies issue statement
Bae Nara’s agency YY Entertainment informed OSEN that Bae Nara and Han Jae-ah are preparing for
their marriage, stating, “The exact timing is yet to be determined.” Earlier, a media outlet reported that Bae Nara and Han Jae-ah recently decided to marry and are preparing for a wedding ceremony aimed for late this year or early next year.
Also Read: Is something brewing between Weak Hero Class 2 actor Bae Na Ra and actress Han Jae Ah? Agency issues statement
Earlier this year, Bae Na Ra's agency told OSEN, "It is true that Bae Na Ra and Han Jae Ah are dating. They are meeting well and beautifully." Reportedly, the duo developed a romantic relationship after appearing together in musicals, including Grease and House-warming Concert, and later formed a connection as fellow actors.
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Who are Bae Na Ra and Han Jae Ah?
As per the Maeil Business Newspaper, Han Jae-ah swept various children’s song contests, including winning the grand prize at the 2003 MBC Creative Children’s Song Festival, and is known as a child prodigy in children’s songs.
After officially debuting in 2017 with the musical Hamlet: Alive, she went on to appear in numerous works such as Maybe Happy Ending and West Side Story. Most recently, she has been actively performing in the hit musical “Kinky Boots”.
While Bae Na Ra is a South Korean singer and actor. He made his debut in 2013 through the musical PROMIS. He is best known for his role as Na Baek Jin in Weak Hero Class 2, which was released in 2025. Other shows he has been part of are Tastefully Yours, Would You Marry, The Manipulated and Evilive, among others.