/Jason Sanjay reveals how CM Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam reacted to his decision of joining cinema: 'They were extremely positive'

As excitement builds around the July 23 release of Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s much-talked-about film Jana Nayagan, his son Jason Sanjay is also stepping into the limelight. Jason Sanjay is preparing to embark on his filmmaking journey with his directorial debut, Sigma. While Sigma has already begun to generate curiosity, the young director has opened up about his passion for cinema and his parents’ support while choosing this career.

Jason Sanjay on family support

During a conversation with Cinema Vikatan, Jason Sanjay spoke about his family, including parents CM Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam, and how they supported and motivated him to pursue his passion for cinema. He stated, “I spoke to everyone, my parents, my sister and my friends. They were all extremely positive, and that gave me a lot of energy. It was then that I truly realised how much faith they had in me.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He further recalled how several renowned figures wished him well for his upcoming project. He said, “When Sigma went on floors, Vijay Sethupathi sir, Soori sir and several others wished me well. I also received the blessings of many people.”

“While studying filmmaking in Canada, I wrote a 120-page script. I couldn't make it into a feature then, so I turned it into a 20-minute short film to understand what I could do as a director,” Jason recalled.

Revealing his future plans, Sanjay said, “I have two or three good story ideas in mind. I'll start developing them after Sigma releases.”

Jason Sanjay on how Sigma was made

Jason explained that the journey was not easy and spoke about how his film was made. “After returning to India, I worked on two or three story ideas. I shared the one I liked the most with my friends and people from the industry.

I changed the negative points they highlighted and added more positives. Through my uncle Sanjeev, I met producer Tamil Kumaran, sir. I only wanted the experience of narrating a story to a producer, but he loved the script. Later, I met Subaskaran sir, and he also liked it. That is how the story eventually became Sigma,” he said.

Jana Nayagan producer wishes Jason Sanjay for his debut

During a conversation with NDTV, KVN Productions’ Venkat K Narayana was asked about his view on Jason Sanjay, who is stepping into the film industry. He replied, “I know for a fact that he is directing the film and that it is getting released. I wish him all the very best for the film's release. I am told that he is extraordinarily talented and fully focused. However, I have not interacted with him personally, so it is only hearsay. But he is a great value addition to the industry, and I wish him all the very best. I pray for the film's success.”

Sigma release date postponed

According to multiple reports, Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut, Sigma, will be postponed. The film’s initial theatrical release date was July 31. However, since his father CM Vijay’s Jana Nayagan is set to hit screens on July 23, the makers of the film have reportedly shifted the release date to avoid a box-office clash.

About Sigma