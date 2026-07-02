/Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay recalls childhood ‘kidnapping’ incident by die-hard fan amid rumors of family rift

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s personal life continues to be under scrutiny. The CM’s wife Sangeetha Sornalingam filed for divorce earlier this year, while Vijay was deep into election campaigning. Days later, Vijay and Trisha made a joint appearance at a wedding in Chennai, sparking affair rumours. Soon fans noticed that Vijay and Sangeetha’s son Jason Sanjay had unfollowed the actor on Instagram, while others pointed out that he had never followed his father on social media in the first place. Amid all this controversy, a video has surfaced where Jason is heard talking about an alleged ‘kidnapping’ episode involving him and his father’s fan once.

Jason Sanjay recalls being ‘kidnapped’

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News publication Galatta posted and deleted a video of Jason interacting with a child and recalling an incident from his childhood. While the video was deleted later by the publication, it had been downloaded and widely circulated by fans on social media.

In the video, Jason tells a kid about an incident when he thought he was ‘kidnapped’ from school before his father could pick him up.

Jason says he was reminded of it while shooting with the child's father on a film set. The man shooting the video recounted the story. Stating that he was a die-hard fan of Vijay, he claimed that he wanted to see the actor so badly that he picked up Jason from school and carried him. Jason believed that he was being kidnapped and tried to escape. But when Vijay’s car arrived, the man placed him safely in the backseat and got to meet Vijay, the star.

Jason Sanjay’s rumoured rift with Vijay

Jason is debuting as a director with the film Sigma soon. There have been rumours that he had dropped his initial ‘V’ and was instead choosing ‘S’ for his mother in the film’s credits.

Fans also claimed that he had unfollowed Vijay on Instagram. There was persistent speculation that his relationship with Vijay was strained. Jason and his sister Divya Saasha’s absence at their father’s swearing-in ceremony as CM only added more fuel to the speculations of a rift.

Jason’s film Sigma is slated for release on July 31. The film stars Sundeep Kishan, Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, Sampath Raj, Kiran Konda, and Magalakshmi Sudharsanan, along with several cameo appearances.