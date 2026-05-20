/Trisha Krishnan shares BTS photos from Karuppu sets, fans feel it is linked to CM Vijay

Trisha Krishnan’s social media posts continue to be talking points on the internet. On Wednesday, the Tamil actress shared a series of BTS photos and videos from her latest Tamil release, Karuppu, which co-stars Suriya. While fans were excited to get a glimpse of BTS clips of the recently released film, what caught their attention was Tisha’s loaded caption that mentioned the word ‘win’.

What Trisha shared on Instagram

Trisha took to the photo-sharing app on Wednesday and shared a series of BTS photos from the sets of the film Karuppu. The photos were captioned as, “My magical May said, one more for the win. Just God Things."

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The internet was quick to connect the dots, suggesting Trisha was referring to actor-turned-politician Vijay's historic win in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election earlier this month. Vijay was sworn in as the CM of the state this month, and Trisha even attended his oath-taking ceremony in Chennai.

Trisha’s cryptic posts on Instagram

Trisha's Instagram A-game has been in the news for a while, with most corroborating her post to her alleged relationship with Vijay.

On May 4, Vijay's TVK emerged as the single largest party by public mandate. Coincidentally, Trisha celebrated her 43rd birthday that day.

A few days later, on May 10, as Vijay took oath as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Trisha was present at the ceremony and was even greeted by Vijay's parents.

On May 11, Trisha shared a series of photos of herself from the oath-taking ceremony with another intriguing caption, which read, "The love is always louder."

Vijay And Trisha's Relationship

Vijay and Trisha are one of Tamil Cinema’s popular onscreen pairs. From their first commercially successful collaboration in Ghilli to films like Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi, they have delivered hits. After a 15-year gap, the pair reunited on screen in Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The pair have been linked off-screen multiple times, but the link-up rumours gained momentum earlier this year as Vijay’s wife alleged the actor was having an affair with an actress in her divorce petition. Days later, Vijay and Trisha attended a wedding in Chennai together and posed with the newlyweds on stage- confirming their relationship.

During his election campaign, Vijay also faced criticism from different political leaders for his association with Trisha.