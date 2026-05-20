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Trisha Krishnan shares BTS photos from Karuppu sets, fans feel it is linked to CM Vijay

Shomini Sen
Edited By Shomini Sen
Published: May 20, 2026, 17:37 IST | Updated: May 20, 2026, 17:37 IST
Trisha Krishnan shares BTS photos from Karuppu sets, fans feel it is linked to CM Vijay

Trisha Krishnan on sets of Karuppu

Story highlights

Trisha Krishnan shared BTS images from the sets of her recently released film Karuppu. However, the cryptic caption grabbed more attention as fans were quick to link it to Vijay. Karuppu also stars Suriya in the lead. 

Trisha Krishnan’s social media posts continue to be talking points on the internet. On Wednesday, the Tamil actress shared a series of BTS photos and videos from her latest Tamil release, Karuppu, which co-stars Suriya. While fans were excited to get a glimpse of BTS clips of the recently released film, what caught their attention was Tisha’s loaded caption that mentioned the word ‘win’.

What Trisha shared on Instagram

Trisha took to the photo-sharing app on Wednesday and shared a series of BTS photos from the sets of the film Karuppu. The photos were captioned as, “My magical May said, one more for the win. Just God Things."

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The internet was quick to connect the dots, suggesting Trisha was referring to actor-turned-politician Vijay's historic win in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election earlier this month. Vijay was sworn in as the CM of the state this month, and Trisha even attended his oath-taking ceremony in Chennai.

Also read: Tamil Nadu CM oath-taking ceremony: Trisha Krishnan’s four-word response as she attends Vijay’s oath ceremony in Chennai

Trisha’s cryptic posts on Instagram

Trisha's Instagram A-game has been in the news for a while, with most corroborating her post to her alleged relationship with Vijay.

On May 4, Vijay's TVK emerged as the single largest party by public mandate. Coincidentally, Trisha celebrated her 43rd birthday that day.

A few days later, on May 10, as Vijay took oath as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Trisha was present at the ceremony and was even greeted by Vijay's parents.

On May 11, Trisha shared a series of photos of herself from the oath-taking ceremony with another intriguing caption, which read, "The love is always louder."

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Vijay And Trisha's Relationship

Vijay and Trisha are one of Tamil Cinema’s popular onscreen pairs. From their first commercially successful collaboration in Ghilli to films like Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi, they have delivered hits. After a 15-year gap, the pair reunited on screen in Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The pair have been linked off-screen multiple times, but the link-up rumours gained momentum earlier this year as Vijay’s wife alleged the actor was having an affair with an actress in her divorce petition. Days later, Vijay and Trisha attended a wedding in Chennai together and posed with the newlyweds on stage- confirming their relationship.

Also read: Trisha Krishnan shares warm moment with Vijay’s family during Tamil Nadu CM swearing-in ceremony

During his election campaign, Vijay also faced criticism from different political leaders for his association with Trisha.

Neither Vijay nor Trisha have confirmed their relationship so far.

About the Author

Shomini Sen

Shomini Sen

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Shomini Sen

Shomini has written on entertainment and lifestyle for most of her career. Having watched innumerable Bollywood potboilers of the 1990s, writing for cinema came as an easy option t...Read More

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