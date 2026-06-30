/Thalapathy to CM: Tamil Cinema is preparing a grand celebration to honour CM Vijay

Vijay may have been sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in early May this year but celebrations are not yet over. The Tamil film industry is all set to celebrate the actor-turned-politician in a grand event soon. According to media reports, discussions are said to be underway for a grand felicitation ceremony in Vijay’s honour.

A report in The Times of India states that, while an official statement has not yet been issued, the planned ceremony has generated excitement among the film community, with many prominent figures likely to participate.

Tamil film fraternity plans grand felicitation for Vijay

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A high-profile delegation of actors, directors, producers, and technicians is set to meet CM Vijay soon to seek his permission for a massive upcoming felicitation ceremony. The event is being jointly organized by members of the Tamil film fraternity, with the Nadigar Sangam (South Indian Artistes' Association) expected to play a pivotal role in the execution and arrangements.

A historic gathering of South Indian cinema

If approved, this event is poised to be far more than a routine industry gathering. The grand celebration is being envisioned to honour Vijay’s monumental journey, tracing his evolution from one of Tamil cinema’s ultimate superstars to his historic transition as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

If everything goes according to plan, the function will witness a massive influx of leading stars, filmmakers, and industry veterans. The guest list is expected to span across the Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada film industries, making it one of the largest and most significant cross-industry celebrations in recent history, while highlighting the deep-rooted camaraderie within South Indian cinema.