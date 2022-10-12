Watch: Prince Harry 'walks straight into' a clever little boy's knock-knock joke

There were several touching moments between Prince Harry and an eight-year-old during a virtual event.

The Duke of Sussex was seen smiling heartily at a knock-knock joke the little boy told him in a video that was extensively circulated on social media.

Harry, the WellChild award winner this year, admitted to the Duke of Sussex that he enjoys delivering jokes. Prince Harry expressed interest in hearing one.

To this, the child complied and asked the Duke, “Will you remember me in a day?”

“Yes,” the Prince replied to which the child countered, “Will you remember me in a month?”

His reply remained the same as the child continued, “Will you remember me in a year?”

“Yes”, again Prince Harry said.

“Knock knock”, the child said then to which the Prince responded with the customary response, “Who’s there?”. The child then brilliantly declared, “You already forgot me!”

Prince Harry laughed loudly and leaned back in his chair, saying, “I walked straight into that didn’t I? Nice. Ok I like that. Very, very good.”

A UK nonprofit called WellChild helps extremely sick kids. Since 2007, Prince Harry has supported WellChild and has frequently attended their WellChild Awards.

In 2018 and 2019, Harry joined his wife Meghan Markle at the awards.

