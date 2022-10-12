Elon Musk launches perfume called 'Burnt Hair', calls himself 'Perfume Salesman'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has launched his own line of perfume and it is called ‘Burnt Hair’. The billionaire took to Twitter in order to promote the product and even changed his bio to “Perfume Salesman”.

"With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable - why did I even fight it for so long!?" he wrote along with a picture of the product which was listed on The Boring Company website.

The Boring Company is an American infrastructure and tunnel construction services company owned by Musk and on its website, one bottle of the newly launched ‘Burnt Hair’ perfume was listed at $100.

According to the website, the perfume has "The Essence of Repugnant Desire".

"Just like leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work," the description provided on the website read. "Stand out in a crowd! Get noticed as you walk through the airport"

Musk also took the opportunity to mention Dogecoin – the cryptocurrency that he promotes on social media from time to time. He said that the token coin can be used to buy the perfume.

"And you can pay with Doge!" Musk wrote on Twitter.

This is not the first product launched by The Boring Company. Musk previously launched a limited-edition flamethrower which was sold to raise $10 million for the company. Later, he also launched Tesla Tequila as an April Fool’s Day joke and a part of shorts as an answer to the “short sellers”.