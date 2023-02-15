WATCH: Kelsea Ballerini reveals heart-wrenching details of divorce in emotional short film

American country pop singer and songwriter Kelsea Ballerini has opened up about her divorce from Australian singer-songwriter Morgan Evans in a heartbreaking new short film. The film, which is a companion piece to her brand new album, runs for 20 minutes and was released on Tuesday (Valentine's Day). Both the film and the album are titled Rolling Up the Welcome Mat. In the film, Ballerini talks about her increasing disillusionment in the relationship and marriage with Evans and how her divorce affected her emotional and mental well-being. She also visually depicts the different songs from her new album. You can watch the sentiment-laden short film below.

Ballerini and Evans were married from 2017 to 2022. Ballerini announced the divorce through an Instagram story in August 2022. She wrote, "I’ve always tried to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.”

The couple had met in March 2016 while co-hosting an award show in Evans' home country of Australia. They hit it off and started dating soon after. They got engaged on Christmas of 2016 and tied the knot on December 2, 2017 in an intimate beachfront ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Ballerini is known for her distinctive voice and versatile singing style that blends traditional country with contemporary pop. Her songwriting abilities are also highly regarded by critics, with many of her songs being inspired by her personal experiences and reflecting on the ups and downs of life, love, and relationships. Rolling Up the Welcome Mat is her first after 2022's Subject to Change, in which she sang about her personal growth.

