Watch: Fan gifts Alia Bhatt earrings but Ranveer Singh wants them for Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are busy promoting their upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Recently, the actors were in Delhi where, during a media interaction, a fan tried to give Alia Bhatt a pair of jhumkas. But what happened next was the highlight of the event. The fan came to Ranveer and handed him a gift box and said, “Alia, this is a gift for you.” The fan brought a pair of earrings for Alia, symbolising their song "What Jhumka". When Ranveer asked the person what he wanted in return, the fan said, “A hug”. Ranveer jokingly added that you give a hug to Alia and hand over the earrings to me. Your sister-in-law (Deepika Padukone) will be very happy.

Ve Kamleya is out

The video from the event is going viral on the internet. Fans have been gushing over Ranveer for never leaving an opportunity to mention his wife at any event. On the other hand, the makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani have released the third romantic track from the film. Titled "Ve Kamleya", the song is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. Ranveer and Alia launched the song in New Delhi in the presence of the media amid much fanfare.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Ranveer Singh has his hopes high for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. After giving three back-to-back flops, Ranveer is back on the big screen to revive his fortunes. Alia Bhatt had a string of hits and is returning to theatres after her maternity leave. Filmmaker Karan Johar has worked with Alia before but this is his first collaboration with Ranveer Singh. He also returned to the director's chair after seven years with the Ranveer-Alia starrer.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani magnifies the power of love, and embraces the complexities of relationships. The movie celebrates the beauty of both perfect and imperfect families. It is written by Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya fame director Shashank Khaitan, Ishita Moitra and Sumit Roy. Apart from Ranveer and Alia, veteran actors like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi are also a part of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film hits theatres on July 28, 2023.

