Prabhas, Rana Daggubati in US for Project K's teaser launch at San Diego Comic-Con

The buzz around Deepika Padukone-Prabhas-starrer Project K is growing stronger with each passing day. On Wednesday, the Baahubali brothers -- Rana Daggubati and Prabhas -- reached the US. The entire star cast will soon land there for the grand unveiling of Project K at the San Diego Comic-Con event. However, it remains uncertain how Rana is associated with Project K, though the Baahubali actor has been rooting for Nag Ashwin’s directorial ever since its announcement. Project K involves Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hasan, and Disha Patani in lead roles.

Prabhas and Rana reach the US

The producers of Project K, Vyjayanthi Movies, shared a picture of both the actors and gave an update on Prabhas and Rana Daggubati’s arrival in the US. Both the actors can be seen donning Project K’s huddie. A signboard saying Hollywood was seen in the background. “The men have landed in the USA. See you in San Diego on July 20th,” reads the caption. Watch the picture here:

Deepika Padukone’s look

Recently, the makers also unveiled the first look of Deepika Padukone. The film will also mark Deepika Padukone’s entry into the Telugu industry. Nag Ashwin has always spoken highly of Deepika's character in the film. And now that the first look is out, it's safe to say that she will play a significant role in Project K. Deepika was seen with a fierce look in the intense poster. Have a look at Deepika’s first look from Project K here:

Project K!

If reports are to be believed, the makers of Project K have decided to release the teaser at the San Diego Comic-Con event. The entire star cast, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Hasan along with director Nag Ashwin are expected to grace the event.

Project K is the working title for Nag Ashwin’s upcoming Indian epic science fiction film. It is written and directed by the National Award winner himself. Project K is produced by C. Ashwani Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies. The film deals with a modern-day avatar of Vishnu, a Hindu god. He is believed to have descended to earth to protect the world from evil forces. Project K is reportedly being made on a budget of Rs 600 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. The film will be released on January 12, 2024.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.