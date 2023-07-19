Gigi Hadid arrested in Cayman Islands for possession of cannabis, pleads guilty at court

American supermodel Gigi Hadid was arrested in the Cayman Islands on charges of possession of cannabis, according to reports by multiple media outlets. The 28-year-old supermodel was reportedly arrested at Owen Roberts International Airport on July 10 after arriving in the Cayman Islands with friend Lhea McCarthy via private plane. The two were there on vacation.

According to a news article in the local outlet Cayman Marl Road, customs officials found 'ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja' in Hadid's and her friend's luggage shortly after their arrival at Cayman Islands.



Hadid and her friend were then arrested on "suspicion of importation of ganja and importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja," the outlet reported and added that they were then taken to the Prisoner Detention Centre, where they were eventually released on bail.

The news outlet added that Gigi Hadid and her friend appeared in summary court on July 12, 2023, and were charged. They pleaded guilty and were each fined $1,000. No conviction was recorded against them.

As the news broke, Hadid took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a look at her Island getaway. The photographs showed the model enjoying the beach life and eating sumptuous food.



"All’s well that ends well," Hadid captioned the post, referring that despite the little hiccup, she and her friends are loving island life.

She shared more shots on her Instagram stories, re-posting an image from Alana O'Herlihy, who is also on vacation with Hadid and McCarthy.

