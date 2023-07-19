Oonchi Oonchi Waadi song from Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 out



The makers of OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, have released the first song from the film. Sung by Hansraj Raghuwanshi, Oonchi Oonchi Waadi shows Tripathi as a devotee and Akshay in the avatar of the Hindu god, Shiva. Oonchi Oonchi Waadi is written by Kabeer Shukla and Hansraj Raghuwanshi. Raahi and Raghuwanshi composed the song. Recently, the teaser of Oh My God 2 was released, and it received a thumbs-up from the audience. However, in a few hours, a rumour started floating that the film was based on a person belonging to the LGBTQ community and therefore it hurts Hindu sentiments.

Is OMG 2 based on the LGBTQ community?

Akshay Kumar will be seen in the role of Lord Shiva in this film. Recently, the teaser and poster of the film were released. Many are speculating that the theme of the film is based on homosexuality. A clip from the teaser went viral on social media, where a young boy can be seen dying by suicide on a railway platform.

Since then, rumours were doing rounds that Pankaj Tripathi will play the on-screen father of that boy and will ask for justice for his son belonging to the LGBTQ Community. However, later these rumours were brought down by a source close to the film. According to Hindustan Times, the source added that it's Yami Gautam who plays the lawyer and not Pankaj Tripathi.

OMG 2 sent to Censor Board

According to reports, after much backlash on Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush, OMG 2 has been sent to the Censor Board’s revising committee for a comprehensive review. Adipurush was blamed for hurting religious sentiments via its dialogue and portrayal of the characters.

A sequel to the much-celebrated OMG-Oh My God (2012), OMG2 is written and directed by Amit Rai. The drama is produced by Aruna Bhatia, Viacom18 Studios, Jyoti Deshpande and Ajit Andhare. OMG 2 will hit the theatres on August 11, 2023.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.