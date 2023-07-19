Nick Jonas has the sweetest birthday wish for wife Priyanka Chopra. Take a look

Nick Jonas is celebrating his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The singer posted a special message on Instagram as he wished Priyanka on her birthday. The actress turned 41 on July 18. Sharing a romantic photo with Priyanka, Nick penned a beautiful message as he wished his wife. "I love celebrating you. Happy birthday my love," wrote Nick. In the photograph, the couple can be seen embracing in a love-filled pose on a cruise ship. Both of them wore sunglasses. In the photo, Priyanka can be seen in a printed bikini outfit and Nick in a blue sleeveless tee.

Fans react to Nick Jonas' post



As soon as Nick Jonas shared the romantic picture on Instagram, fans did not waste a minute to wish the actress a 'happy birthday' and also praised the couple. A fan wrote, "Happy birthday PCJ...love you." Another commented, "Such beautiful words! Love you both." Another comment read, "Lots of blessings to you both, I'm happy that you are celebrating our queen, she deserves all the love and happiness in this world."



On the work front, PeeCee will next be seen in Heads Of State which co-stars John Cena and Idris Elba. She will also reprise her role of Nadia Sinh in the second season of Citadel.