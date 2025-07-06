/Was Strong Girl Nam-soon actor Joo Woo Jae kicked out of YG Entertainment? Actor reveals the truth

South Korean actor and model Joo Woo Jae, who is best known for his roles in dramas including Come and Hug Me, Strong Girl Nam-soon, and Hangout With You among others had revealed that he was the kicked out of renowned agency YG Entertainment who is also responsible for making girl group BLACKPINK a global sensation.

Why was Joo Woo Jae removed from YG Entertainment?

According to several Korean media outlets, in an segment of Hangout With You, when he was asked about which agency he is in he replied that he is with CAM, but the truth came out when they all quipped oh that's the hottest agency right now and quickly the actor replied, “It's not like I forced my way in!.”

When he was asked about why he was removed from YG Entertainment, he said that the company dissolved its actor management department, and that's why he had no choice but to leave.

All about Joo Woo Jae

Born on November 28, 1986, in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, South Korea, Joo Woo Jae forayed into the showbiz industry by modelling for an online clothing store. He was offered to host an offline concert; accepting the offer, Joo programmed the show and invited musicians as guests, including Acoustic Collabo, Cheez, Giriboy, and Nucksal, among others.

Joo was contacted by a music company and was offered a job at the company, while negotiating the terms with its director, a friend of the CEO of a modelling agency, who introduced Joo to the agency for his height, and he was hired without an audition.