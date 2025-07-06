Ryan Coogler's Sinners acquired a huge stock of costumes from Marvel's cancelled Blade movie

Ryan Coogler's Sinners was one of the biggest breakout hits of 2025. The movie was a critical and commercial hit and grossed over $365 million against a $100 million budget. The movie is set in the 1930s, and one of the highlights of the film was the cast's costumes, which captured the era perfectly. In a recent interview, producer Sev Ohanian shared that the movie's costume designer Ruth Carter acquired a majority of the outfits from Marvel's cancelled Blade project. This project was announced with Mahershala Ali in the lead in 2019 and came close to production but ultimately fell through.

Marvel’s abandoned Blade project helped dress Sinners

Speaking to ScreenCrush, Sev Ohanian shared, "Ruth Carter was working on the Blade movie that ended up not shooting. At one point that movie was going to deal with, and she’s talked about this before, but at one point that film was going to deal with the past around the same era Sinners."

"She happened to have a warehouse full of period-appropriate clothes, and it was like, 'Yo, we got to shoot this movie like tomorrow,' and Marvel was generous enough and kind enough to let us basically purchase it at price," Ohanian continued.

Sinners followed twins Elijah "Smoke" Moore and Elias "Stack" Moore, who return to their hometown in the Mississippi Delta to start a bar, but on their opening night they find themselves fighting off an ancient and powerful vampire and his thralls.

Will we get to see Blade in the MCU?

While Marvel's Blade reboot went through a lot of changes, the version of the story set in the 1920s with Blade going up against Lilith, an ancient vampire goddess played by Mia Goth, was the closest one that came close to getting made. While the Marvel Blade movie is in limbo, we might get to see Mahershala Ali's take on the character in action in the MCU's Midnight Sons movie, where he is rumoured to team up with Benedict Wong’s Wong/The Sorcerer Supreme, Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight, and Gael García Bernal’s Werewolf by Night.