Director Ryan Coogler, who is celebrating the success of his latest film, Sinners, shared some exciting news about his upcoming X-Files reboot. Coogler shared his deep love for the franchise and revealed that he has spoken to the actress Gillian Anderson about the project.

What is the X-Files about?

Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny played Dana Scully and Fox Mulder on the iconic 90s series X-Files, as FBI agents who investigate unsolved cases involving paranormal phenomena for the agency. The series ran for eleven seasons and is considered one of the best TV series of all time.

Coogler shares an update on the X-Files reboot

Speaking on the Last Podcast on the Left, Coogler shared that he will be working on the reboot series next and that he has spoken to Gillian Anderson about it.

“I’ve been excited about that for a long time, and I’m fired up to get back to it,” Some of those episodes, if we do our jobs right, will be really f***ing scary.”

Speaking about Anderson he said, “She’s incredible and fingers crossed there,” he said. “We’re going to try to make something really great, bro, and make something for the real X-Files fans and maybe find some new ones.”

Will Scully and Mulder return?

This kind of negates the announcement from showrunner Chris Carter, that both Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny would not be returning for the reboot, but perhaps plans have changed for the reboot. Fans will have to wait till the show moves closer to production for more news.

