Want to know what are Kate Middleton's favourite emojis; read details inside

During a recent video chat with fans, Kate Middleton accidentally revealed her favourite emojis and it’s just too adorable!

In the video shared on Kensington Royal Instagram account, the Duchess of Cambridge gave a huge thank you to fans for sending in their questions “with wonderful emojis attached to them,” before flashing her iPhone screen at the camera, exposing a few of her own favorite emojis in the process.

The ones that caught the fancy of netizens were emojis of two girls holding hands, followed by a pineapple, sliced-up cucumber, a gust of wind, a purple alien monster, and a woman bowing emoji.

What will surprise you (or maybe not) is those of the vomiting face and an angry face spewing a bleeped-out expletive.

This was one of the videos that Kate Middleton does as part of her first solo initiative launched in 2018 in collaboration with a group of experts in child development focused on addressing the mental and emotional wellness of children and the future of early childhood education in the U.K.

In the video, when asked about the project The Duchess explains, “I suppose we're looking at it from pregnancy through the age of five, so through to children starting school…This isn't just about happy, healthy children. This is about the society I hope we could and can become.”

Also read: Kate Middleton jokes about the struggles of handling 'toddler tantrums'