'WandaVision' Episode 8: MCU gets intense as magic takes front seat

The penultimate episode of Marvel’s much-acclaimed WandaVision is out and it takes us back to the origin of Wanda Maximoff's powers.

{Spoilers ahead}

After Agatha Harkness, the powerful witch makes her first appearance in Marvel Cinematic Universe, it was about time that the viewers got to know the roots and depth of magic imbibed in the Universe since the introduction of Wanda. The new episode gives an insight into what went behind Wanda’s experiment with mind stone and how she has been able to bend the reality, so much so, that a dead Vision was brought back to life.





While the movie fans always saw Wanda and Pietro as the mutants, the series delves deeper and brings forth the idea of her possessing some power long before that. Her connection with Loki's 'Avenger’ sceptre only unleashed her potential, making her the Scarlet Witch.



Who is Scarlet Witch

Noted in comics as one of the most powerful sorceresses on the planet, Scarlet Witch possesses magic and abilities way beyond the comprehension of man and science. With the roots in magic and training in a scientific facility, Wanda herself was oblivious to her magic, till the time Vision died. Her grief unleashed her potential resulting in a reality stemming from ancient magic aided by the abilities of infinity stone.



Now we know how she was able to hold off Thanos in Infinity War and why she was chosen by the stone.

Her grief resulted in ‘chaos’ magic, as stated by Agatha and it’s clear that the path for Wanda has just started in a more intense direction.

Wanda’s future

It is known that Elizabeth Olsen will be playing a crucial role in Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness and with her being revealed as a sorceress her role in Doctor Strange's Universe fits perfectly. It’ll be interesting to see how this Avenger is introduced to Strange who has been trained in the ways of sorcerers and is defending the gates and the worlds.

While the Marvel film is still a bit far, the series is setting itself up for a face-off between a distraught Wanda and a S.W.O.R.D facility-resurrected Vision.

The buildup of the sit-com-inspired series reached its peak in the latest episode and proved again that Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch is the key player in this phase of Marvel. Another thing to note is that otherwise high on HYDRA and the cold-war phase of Marvel is a bit behind, as the new phase will have bigger challenges to face in terms of a multiverse and ancient magic.



Agatha, while looking like a foe at this moment, might hold Wanda’s hand (maybe for her own selfish reasons?) and train her in ways, Marvel Comic fans are familiar with.

Overall, WandaVision has taken a spin into an intense world and the ride just gets more interesting from her.