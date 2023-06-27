Viral video: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal spotted partying in New York

Bollywood lovey-dovey Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are currently holidaying in the US after taking a break from work. Interestingly, in a video - that surfaced on social media recently - the actor-couple could be seen enjoying quality time inside a cafe in New York. Katrina along with her husband Vicky and some friends were seen snacking while having a conversation. Vicky has taken a much-deserved break after non-stop shooting and promotions. Katrina, on the other hand, teased her fans with some solo shots from her trip recently. NYC is said to be Kat's favourite travel destination.

Cuties dining with friends last night in NYC! Hope they are having a good time on their vacation __#VickyKaushal #KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/Lba6B0zriO — A __ (@scrappinthrough) June 26, 2023 ×

Katrina Kaif’s photos win hearts

On Monday, Katrina posted some pictures of her holiday on her Instagram profile. Katrina could be seen donning a blue off-shoulder dress in a no-makeup look. Fans heaped praise on the Bollywood actor for rocking the minimal look. Even Katrina's husband Vicky could not stop himself from adoring his wife on social media. He posted several heart emojis in the comment section.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal on the work front

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Phone Bhoot. The film couldn’t do wonders at the box office but Katrina Kaif’s next is expected to do great at the box office. She will soon be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. This film will be released in theatres on the occasion of Eid. Apart from this, she is also working with South star Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas.