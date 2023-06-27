Viral video: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal spotted partying in New York
Story highlights
A video has surfaced on social media on Tuesday, where Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted inside a cafe in New York. Katrina along with her husband Vicky and some friends was seen enjoying snacks and conversations.
A video has surfaced on social media on Tuesday, where Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted inside a cafe in New York. Katrina along with her husband Vicky and some friends was seen enjoying snacks and conversations.
Bollywood lovey-dovey Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are currently holidaying in the US after taking a break from work. Interestingly, in a video - that surfaced on social media recently - the actor-couple could be seen enjoying quality time inside a cafe in New York. Katrina along with her husband Vicky and some friends were seen snacking while having a conversation. Vicky has taken a much-deserved break after non-stop shooting and promotions. Katrina, on the other hand, teased her fans with some solo shots from her trip recently. NYC is said to be Kat's favourite travel destination.
Cuties dining with friends last night in NYC! Hope they are having a good time on their vacation __#VickyKaushal #KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/Lba6B0zriO— A __ (@scrappinthrough) June 26, 2023
Katrina Kaif’s photos win hearts
On Monday, Katrina posted some pictures of her holiday on her Instagram profile. Katrina could be seen donning a blue off-shoulder dress in a no-makeup look. Fans heaped praise on the Bollywood actor for rocking the minimal look. Even Katrina's husband Vicky could not stop himself from adoring his wife on social media. He posted several heart emojis in the comment section.
Also read: Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan emerge winners
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal on the work front
On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Phone Bhoot. The film couldn’t do wonders at the box office but Katrina Kaif’s next is expected to do great at the box office. She will soon be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. This film will be released in theatres on the occasion of Eid. Apart from this, she is also working with South star Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas.
On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal is enjoying the success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The movie didn’t impress the critics but is doing well at the box office. Vicky has been shooting for four films simultaneously. In the coming times, he will be seen in films like The Great Indian Family starring Manushi Chillar, and Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, where he will be sharing screen space with Qala actor Tripti Dimri for the first time.
Fans have been eagerly waiting for Vicky's Sam Bahadur, the infamous Marshal Manekshaw’s biopic starring Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar. This will be her and Vicky’s second collaboration after Raazi. The actor is said to have a short role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki as well. The movie is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and it features Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.